Week 16 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Texans

Last week, nearly everyone was picking the Eagles to lose to the Rams in L.A. — with the exception of my boss, Lexie Norcross, who assured me throughout the week leading up to the game that Nick Foles would lead the Birds to victory.

This week, the picks for Sunday's Eagles game against the Rams are much more split, but locally, it's slanted much more in the Birds' favor. Not so much nationally...

We've broken down the injuries and offered our own predictions for this one. Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday night's matchup is going to play out.

• PhillyVoice staff: Four of five are taking the Eagles in this one, with the lone exception being yours truly. Here's a look at what sports editor Evan Macy had to say (since he has the best record of any of us picking Birds game).



This is fun. I can pick the Eagles to win a meaningful game again. Who would have thought? As to whether the Vikings will lose — a necessity for the Birds to make the playoffs — I am not super confident. But I am confident that the Eagles will take care of business these next two weeks. They have re-ignited fire that resembles the postseason run from last year and I do believe that the Texans are very much overrated and have an inflated 10-4 record due to lack of touch competition. They'll struggle to run the ball and the Eagles will find a way to keep DeShaun Watson in the pocket. I think it'll be a decisive Philly victory. Eagles 34, Texans 21

• ESPN staff: Six of their 10 experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Texans on Sunday.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com: Eagles 28, Texans 24



The Eagles are a loose group right now and are riding the momentum Foles helped create in an upset win over the Rams in Week 15. The defensive line stepped up its game in that victory and will be key Sunday as well. Houston has yielded a league-high 52 sacks this season. If Philly's defensive front can keep that trend going, it has a good shot at pulling out the win.



• Turron Davenport, ESPN.com: Texans 31, Eagles 24



After seeing their nine-game winning streak broken, the Texans are looking to get another streak started by following up last week's win against the Jets with a victory against the Eagles. Houston's rush defense is fourth in the league, allowing 88.3 yards per game, and it'll look to slow down Nick Foles' aerial game by getting pressure from J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. The Texans have scored 29 or more points in three of their past four games. With a first-round bye at stake, Deshaun Watson will lead his team to a tough road win.



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 27, Texans 20

Juicy interconference tilt, spiked with playoff spice: The Texans are trying to pack away the AFC South from those annoying Colts, while the Eagles' stunning win over the Rams -- coupled with an equally-surprising Seahawks loss to the 49ers -- puts the defending champs back in the running for an NFC wild-card slot. If Philadelphia's offensive line kicks ass like it did at the Coliseum, opening a few lanes for Josh Adams while providing Nick Foles ample time to find someone besides Zach Ertz, it's "Rocky" theme song time. Not an easy task, as the Texans' front four took over in the waning moments against the Jets. The Eagles must double DeAndre Hopkins and make someone else beat them. Not trusting Houston's offensive line to be the difference in this stiff road challenge, especially if Lamar Miller's a no-go.



• CBSSports.com staff: Six of their eight experts are picking the Birds to get back above .500 on Sunday.