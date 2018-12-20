More Sports:

December 20, 2018

Week 16 NFL picks

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
122018FletcherCox Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Fletcher Cox could feast against an over-matched Texans offensive line.

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 16 NFL picks. To note, the team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

090418Titans

Redskins at Titans (-10): The Titans and Redskins are both fighting for their playoff lives. Tennessee is doing so with their starting quarterback, while the Redskins are doing so with their fourth quarterback, a guy who won his first ever start at the age of 32 last Sunday (which was actually a pretty cool story).

090418Chargers

Ravens at Chargers (-4.5): According to FiveThirtyEight.com, if the Ravens win this game, they have an 84 percent chance of making the playoffs. If they lose, 18 percent. This is obviously a huge game for all Eagles fans who have been monitoring the second-round pick the Ravens owe the Eagles in the 2019 NFL Draft.

090418Colts

Giants at Colts (-9.5): Darius Leonard leads the NFL with 146 tackles (12 TFL), to go along with 7 sacks, 8 quarterback hits, 4 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 6 pass breakups, and a pick. He is Exhibit A on how much of a joke the Pro Bowl is. Anyway, the Giants still stink, despite winning four of their last six.

090418EaglesLogo

Texans at Eagles (-2.5): The Eagles' biggest, most consistent strength, their defensive line, matches up perfectly with the Texans biggest weakness, their offensive line. As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Texans have allowed 52 sacks and 107 hits on the quarterback this season, both of which lead the NFL. They've also allowed at least 3 sacks in each of their last 6 games, and 26 sacks overall during that span. They are going to have a very difficult time trying to deal with Fletcher Cox, Michael Bennett, and Brandon Graham, who are all playing their best football of the season the last few games.

The Texans are a 10-4 team, and they have a few supremely talented players on both sides of the ball, but they're still a highly flawed team, due to their creaky offensive line. The Eagles will aim to take away the Texans' rushing attack, which will be missing starting running back Lamar Miller, and try to make them one-dimensional. I believe they can, and will do just that. Then they can pin their ears back and attack Houston's overmatched offensive line.

091918DolphinsLogo

Jaguars at Dolphins (-4): It's incredible how far the Jags fell this season.

090418PackersLogo

Packers (-3) at Jets: The Panthers have made the correct decision to sit Cam Newton, who has clearly been hampered all season by a shoulder injury. The Packers, meanwhile, are stupidly thinking about allowing Aaron Rodgers to play with a groin injury.

091918BrownsLogo

Bengals at Browns (-9): Your season has not gone well if you're nine-point dogs to the Browns.

090418Cowboys

Buccaneers at Cowboys (-7): Dallas has won two games by more than seven points this season. They're just not built to blow teams out. I'll take the seven, please.

090618LionsLogo

Vikings (-5.5) at Lions: This game looks like it should heavily favor the Vikings, given that they're the more talented team and are fighting for their playoff lives, while the Lions have nothing to play for.

BUT... it should be noted that both of these teams are far better at home than they are on the road. Since 2013:

 Since 2013 HomeRoad 
 Vikings 33-14 (0.702)18-27-2 (0.404) 
 Lions 28-19 (0.596)20-27 (0.426) 


I'm calling the upset.

090418Patriots

Bills at Patriots (-12.5): Tom Brady is 29-3 against the Bills for his career, and one of those losses was in a meaningless Week 17 game in which he stood on the sidelines for most of the game.

090318Falcons

Falcons (-3) at Panthers: Who is the Panthers' backup quarterback? 


I'll bet like 98 percent of you don't know, unless you happened to hear it on TV or something with the announcement that Newton is done for the season. Go ahead and google it.

090618BearsLogo

Bears (-4) at 49ers: The Bears still have a shot at a first-round bye, so they'll very much be looking to take care of business in San Francisco.

090418RamsLogo

Rams (-14) at Cardinals: Are the Rams just not as good as we thought? They really need to bury this trash Cardinals team and get some confidence back, and I think they will.

090418Saints

Steelers at Saints (-5.5): The Saints' offense has been down the last few weeks, but their defense has stepped up. I think that's the sign of a true Super Bowl favorite. They can lock up home field advantage with a win over the Steelers, and the starters will be highly motivated to get Week 17 off.

091218ChiefsLogo

Chiefs (-2.5) at SeahawksThis is a great game. Andy and the Chiefs are desperately trying to fend off the Chargers in the AFC West, while the Seahawks can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

091218BroncosLogo

Broncos (-2.5) at Raiders: Ugh. Who thought this would be a good Christmas Eve game when they released the schedules?

• Picks against the spread: Buccaneers (+7), Lions (+5.5), Falcons (-3).

• Eagles picks: 7-7

• 2018 season, straight up 142-83-2 (0.630)
• 2018 season, ATS: 35-32-1 (0.522)
• 2017 season, straight up: 181-86 (0.678)
• 2017 season, ATS: 36-32-2 (0.529)
• 2016 season, straight up: 171-94-2 (0.644)
• 2016 season, ATS:  41-34 (0.547)
• 2015 season, straight up: 163-93 (0.637)
• 2015 season, ATS: 46-30-2 (0.605)

• Last 4 years, ATS: 158-128-5 (0.552)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia NFL picks

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies trade rumors: Report says they're interested in Indians' Corey Kluber
1219_Corey_Kluber_USAT

Parenting

Here's to a Merry (blended) Christmas
Baby Christmas blurred

Concerts

Camden’s BB&T Pavilion named No. 2 outdoor amphitheater in the world
Carroll - Camden Rising at BB&T Pavilion

Opinion

Al Morganti: Carter Hart is the key to the Flyers' future
0918_Carter_Hart_USAT

Holiday

Keep the Christmas spirit at Tinsel's first New Year's Eve party
tinsel stairs

Media

TV anchor, Moorestown native battling cancer fired by Sinclair Broadcasting
Alex George Broadcaster

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved