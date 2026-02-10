There will be nowhere for Nick Sirianni to hide if the Eagles' new offense sputters

The pressure is heavily on Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles are in the middle of entirely revamping their offensive coaching staff.

Sean Mannion is in as the new offensive coordinator. He's an on-the-rise name out of Green Bay in the coaching field, sure, but he's never yet been a playcaller.

Josh Grizzard followed suit as the new passing game coordinator, and presumably, some insurance. He was Tampa Bay's OC this past season, which soared through the first half, but crashed through the second (albeit heavily due to injury).

Ryan Mahaffey followed Mannion from Green Bay to be the new run game coordinator and tight ends coach, and then Chris Kuper was hired on Monday as the new offensive line coach, who has an overlap with Mannion in Minnesota when he was still a player, but also after Kuper oversaw four rocky seasons for the Vikings in the trenches and didn't have his contract renewed.

Kevin Patullo was out almost the second the season was over. Jeff Stoutland, after 13 years of running the O-line under three eras of head coaches, announced he was leaving last week.

The Eagles' 2025 offense stalled out into a boring, static, one-dimensional mess, and now two of the coaches who owned a share in its ineffectiveness are out.

Sirianni, who stated repeatedly that he got more involved in the offense down the stretch of the season – to little avail, mind you – remains.

There's going to be nowhere for him to hide now if the offense keeps sputtering.

Bill Streicher/Imagn Images Bill Streicher/Imagn Images Few coaches have experienced Nick Sirianni's level of success, though uniquely, such a high level of scrutiny that has come along with it.



The Super Bowl championship just a year ago does give Sirianni some leeway, just as the 2022 Super Bowl run did following the 2023 spiral.

And yes, Sirianni has gotten the Eagles to the playoffs in all five years of his head coaching tenure, which at face value, makes it insane to think someone that successful could be anywhere near the hot seat.

But here's the thing: Sirianni has arguably had a Super Bowl-worthy roster, at least on offense, every year since that 2022 breakout.

When they've had a competent and/or accomplished OC calling the shots, they thrived.

Shane Steichen, after he took over midway through 2021, had the Eagles running as arguably the most lethal offense in the NFL a year later, with Jalen Hurts playing to an MVP-caliber level that was capable of matching Patrick Mahomes at the peak of the Chiefs dynasty shot for shot.

Kellen Moore in 2024 had the Eagles' offense running (literally) to a generational level, with Saquon Barkley making a genuine chase after the NFL's single-season rushing record, behind an O-line at full health that could run anyone over at will. Then when it came time at the end, he had Hurts lighting it up when Kansas City was absolutely terrified of getting beat by the run.

That finally won them a Super Bowl.

But in between, with a lot of those same names on offense, is 2023's implosion, with Steichen gone to Indianapolis, Sirianni still there, and Brian Johnson in over his head as the internally promoted offensive coordinator. The season ended in the Wild Card, and Johnson was fired.

Then there was 2025, which just ended a month ago. Moore was gone to New Orleans, Sirianni remained, and Kevin Patullo was in over his head as the internally promoted offensive coordinator. The season ended in the Wild Card, Patullo was more or less fired, and with now since rumored discord having grown during the year between Stoutland with Sirianni and Patullo, the highly-respected O-line coach made his call to depart.

There's always one consistency in the year-to-year volatility; it's Sirianni.

Yes, he saw the Eagles to two Super Bowls and won the latter appearance last year. That's huge, and should never be discounted. Winning is hard in the NFL, and the Eagles making the playoffs for the last five years does always give them a shot.

But ever since they tapped into how good they could really be starting with 2022, once they locked in the core pieces of their offense for the long haul (Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown), and once they finally reached the mountaintop 12 months ago, the expectations shifted toward greater – maybe unreasonably so, but greater nonetheless.

This era of the Eagles became about Super Bowls. Plural.

Geoff Burke/Imagn Images Geoff Burke/Imagn Images Success has come with drastically shifted expectations for Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni.



They made it to the stage twice now with powerful offenses, and almost inevitably, the leading minds behind them were poached away by other teams.

The talent on the field largely remained for each year after, but Sirianni was left to his own devices both times, with his own internal promotions.

And he couldn't hack it.

The Eagles floundered with the football to some infuriating levels and burnt out, the front office was sent on an external search for a coordinator more qualified to repair the problems, and the "CEO coach" that Sirianni has been branded as, like nearly every CEO out there, was left under the heavy scrutiny and questioning of "What does he even do?"

It's happened twice now, in 2023 and 2025. It's not a coincidence. And it's extremely hard to tolerate with a competing window open, which hardly ever stays open for as long as many would like to believe.

Mannion is coming in now. He marks a total revamp in scheme and philosophy for an Eagles offense that has some tough questions to answer (Landon Dickerson's and Lane Johnson's futures chief among them now) and holes to fill in the coming months, but will still have at least Smith, Barkley, and Hurts, who has few better than him when he's on and buying in, each coming back.

It's a refresh. In a way, a clean slate that wiped away some long-embedded voices, and unpopularly so in the recent case of Stoutland.

It'll be a long time to know if it'll work, but Sirianni is that last main figurehead left in the offensive staff's overhaul.

There's going to be nowhere for him to hide if the offense sputters again.

