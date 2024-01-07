Eagles-Vikings trade conditions for WR Jalen Reagor are finalized

In August of 2022, before the start of the regular season, the Philadelphia Eagles traded 2020 first-round WR Jalen Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return, they received a fifth-round pick in 2024 that could become a fourth-round pick if Reagor reached any of the following benchmarks either in 2022 or 2023:

40 receptions 500 receiving yards 5 touchdowns

In 2022, Reagor had 8 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD for the Vikings, so he did not reach any of those benchmarks.

In 2023, the Vikings waived Reagor before final cutdowns, and the Patriots signed him to their practice squad. He was added to New England's 53-man roster in October, and finished the season with 7 catches for 138 yards and 0 TDs.

It was unclear if the conditions mandated that Reagor had to achieve any of those benchmarks specifically with the Vikings, however, he didn't reach them at all, so the Vikings will only owe the Eagles the fifth-round pick.

The Eagles are currently are projected to have 8 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They are currently projected to have 8 picks in the 2025 draft.

