Eagles trade for Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they they have traded a pair of third-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for edge defender Jonathan Greenard. The trade details:

Eagles get Vikings get Jonathan Greenard 2026 3rd round pick (98) 2026 7th round pick (244) 2027 3rd round pick



Greenard is also reportedly signing a four-year deal worth $98 million, so it's not just valuable draft capital they're spending on Greenard. It's also significant financial resources. The Eagles had hoped to re-sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency, but they were outbid by the Carolina Panthers. Instead, they turn to Greenard.

Greenard was a Texans third-round pick in 2020. He will turn 29 years old in May.

He had his two best seasons in 2023 and 2024, when he had a combined 24.5 sacks. His career stats:

Jonathan Greenard Tackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR QB hits 2020 19 (2) 1.0 0-0 3 2021 33 (9) 8.0 2-0 12 2022 16 (6) 1.5 0-0 4 2023 52 (15) 12.5 1-0 22 2024 59 (18) 12.0 4-0 22 2025 38 (10) 3.0 1-0 12



Greenard battled through a shoulder injury in 2025, which eventually ended his season and required surgery. If he can return to his 2023/2024 form, he could be worth what the Eagles gave up to get him. If he can't, well, then obviously this will have been an ill-advised trade. #Analysis.

He'll join an edge rusher group that includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Arnold Ebiketie, which on paper looks pretty good. But certainly, the cost to acquire Greenard was steep.

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