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April 24, 2026

Eagles trade for Vikings EDGE Jonathan Greenard

On Day 2 of the NFL Draft, the Eagles made a big splash via trade, getting Pro Bowl EDGE Jonathan Greenard from Minnesota.

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By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
042426JonathanGreenard Matt Krohn/Imagn Images

New Eagles EDGE Jonathan Greenard came over via trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced they they have traded a pair of third-round picks to the Minnesota Vikings for edge defender Jonathan Greenard. The trade details:

Eagles get Vikings get 
Jonathan Greenard 2026 3rd round pick (98) 
2026 7th round pick (244) 2027 3rd round pick 


Greenard is also reportedly signing a four-year deal worth $98 million, so it's not just valuable draft capital they're spending on Greenard. It's also significant financial resources. The Eagles had hoped to re-sign Jaelan Phillips in free agency, but they were outbid by the Carolina Panthers. Instead, they turn to Greenard.

Greenard was a Texans third-round pick in 2020. He will turn 29 years old in May.

He had his two best seasons in 2023 and 2024, when he had a combined 24.5 sacks. His career stats:

 Jonathan GreenardTackles (TFL) Sacks FF-FR QB hits 
2020 19 (2)1.0 0-0 
2021 33 (9)8.0 2-0 12 
2022 16 (6)1.5 0-0 
2023 52 (15)12.5 1-0 22 
2024 59 (18)12.0 4-0 22 
2025 38 (10)3.0 1-0 12 


Greenard battled through a shoulder injury in 2025, which eventually ended his season and required surgery. If he can return to his 2023/2024 form, he could be worth what the Eagles gave up to get him. If he can't, well, then obviously this will have been an ill-advised trade. #Analysis.

He'll join an edge rusher group that includes Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, and Arnold Ebiketie, which on paper looks pretty good. But certainly, the cost to acquire Greenard was steep.

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Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

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