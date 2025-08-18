Eagles game ball: Jahan Dotson is seeing more targets, Andrew Mukuba is seeing a lot more first-team reps

Training camp is winding down, what's left to solve about the roster picture is becoming clearer, and the days are only getting fewer until the Eagles finally raise their banner before trying to go win another.

These two names, one new and one returning, could prove key in their journey to repeat.

Here are the game ball honors from Monday's training camp practice, the first of three remaining...

Offense: Jahan Dotson, WR

Jalen Hurts is finding Dotson more in camp, which could prove substantial for the dynamism of the offense once things start counting for real.

Hurts and Dotson connected on several completions Monday, including one on a route across the field that cornerback Quinyon Mitchell fell a step behind on in coverage early into 11-on-11s, and another later on a quick comeback that Dotson spun out from to gain a few extra yards.

Dotson was acquired from Washington late into camp last summer, and struggled to get involved in the passing game up until he found his breaks in the Wild Card game against Green Bay and then against Kansas City in the Super Bowl.

This summer, Dotson came in wanting to leave a greater mark on the offense, and said earlier that he believes the benefit of a full offseason with the Eagles to better learn the system plus the time to build a stronger chemistry with Hurts would help with that.

"I'm gonna be at every position," the receiver explained. "So whether I am the first read or the fourth read, knowing that timing, whether [Hurts is] working the front side or he's working his footwork to get all the way back side on a route, knowing where I'm supposed to be and when I'm supposed to be there, it's huge.

"It's huge for the quarterback, and it's huge for me, just knowing how much time I have to win my route and building that over time is big."

So far, he's been winning more of them, and at a faster pace.

Part of why Dotson has been seeing more targets, and thus plays to make, in camp is because top receiver A.J. Brown remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Obviously, when Brown and fellow star receiver DeVonta Smith are both on the field, there's less for Dotson to work with when it comes to target share.

That said, the ball is finding its way to him more, and should that carry over, that's just one extra threat opposing defenses have to worry about up against an Eagles offense already full of them.

Honorable mention: Tight end Kylen Granson also had a pretty active practice, mixing in with the first team and hauling in several catches.

The most notable one happened in the latter half of the session with the first-team offense spotted just outside the red zone.

Hurts rolled out of the pocket to his left with pressure closing in, and to give the QB an out, Granson adjusted and ran a comeback to the left side of the goal line.

Hurts rifled a throw out quickly, and Granson secured the ball against his chest as he fell to the ground with it for a touchdown.

Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra occupy the 1 and 2 spots on the Eagles' tight end depth chart, but with Sunday's trade of Harrison Bryant to Houston for depth receiver John Metchie, Granson might have just found himself a spot as the No. 3.

Defense: Andrew Mukuba, S

There was no major standout play for Mukuba on Monday, but sometimes on defense, nothing happening is the best thing that can happen.

The real key here is that Mukuba played nearly all of his reps as the other first-team safety alongside Reed Blankenship.

The second-round rookie had a big day on Saturday when he housed a 75-yard pick-six and then recovered a fumble off a bad handoff in the Eagles' preseason loss to the Browns.

The general consensus afterward was that the showing was enough to flip the Eagles' safety battle – between Mukuba, third-year DB Sydney Brown, and possibly Cooper DeJean as a more drastic option – on its head.

Monday's practice then arrived and pointed to that very much being the case, with Mukuba appearing to have held up pretty well amongst the starters.

Mukuba might just be ready to go Week 1...

Honorable mention: ...While Jihaad Campbell probably already is.

Zack Baun finally returned to full-team drills, with Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. splitting reps as his linebacking partner on the first team.

Right away, Campbell recognized a quick out built for Goedert in the flat, and cracked down on the route to break up the pass from Hurts.

One of the 31st overall pick's strengths is in his explosiveness, and so far, he's used that well up against the NFL pace through camp and the preseason, having gotten a sack with it on Saturday and then the breakup early into Monday.

Campbell seems like he's only getting closer to being named a Week 1 starter.

