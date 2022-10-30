More Sports:

October 30, 2022

WATCH: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown connect on 39-yard TD pass

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
AJ_Brown_Eagles_Giants_091922_KateFrese160.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

Eagles WR A.J. Brown against the Vikings on September 19.

That was fast. 

On the Eagles' first possession against the Steelers on Sunday, Jalen Hurts ran play action on 2nd and 10 and launched a 39-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to A.J. Brown in the endzone. 

Check it out:

Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had a beat on the ball the entire way, but Brown made a great move on the route to jump in front and haul it in for, surprisingly, only his third touchdown on the season. 

Nevertheless, the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead (no wait until the second quarter this time).

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia A.J. Brown Pittsburgh Steelers Jalen Hurts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Red October Live Casino

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center

Thyroid cancer patients can seek treatment with confidence and poise at Penn Medicine

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Bucks County authorities searching for missing Sellersville woman
Bucks County Woman Missing

Sponsored

Red October Week Watch Parties at Sports & Social
Limited - Red October Live Casino

Prevention

U.S. cancer death rates continue to decline, federal report shows
cancer imaging.jpg

Eagles

What's next for the Eagles at the trade deadline?
Howie-Roseman-Eagles-Jets-Preseason-8.12.22-NFL.jpg

Music

Firefly Music Festival canceled for next year, but will return to Delaware in 2024
Firefly Music Festival Cancelled 2023

Fitness

Street soccer tournament to take over Frankford Avenue in Fishtown at Thanksgiving
Street Soccer Fishtown District

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved