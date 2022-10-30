WATCH: Eagles' Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown connect on 39-yard TD pass

That was fast.

On the Eagles' first possession against the Steelers on Sunday, Jalen Hurts ran play action on 2nd and 10 and launched a 39-yard touchdown pass down the middle of the field to A.J. Brown in the endzone.

Check it out:

Steelers' safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had a beat on the ball the entire way, but Brown made a great move on the route to jump in front and haul it in for, surprisingly, only his third touchdown on the season.

Nevertheless, the Eagles took an early 7-0 lead (no wait until the second quarter this time).

