More Sports:

October 13, 2019

Eagles-Vikings inactives, with analysis

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
101319JoshKline Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

With Josh Kline (above) out, the Vikings will have to rely on Dakota Dozier to slow down Fletcher Cox.

The Philadelphia Eagles will head into Week 6 very banged up, as usual. After a rare week in which they faced a team with even worse injuries in the New York Jets, they'll face a very healthy Minnesota Vikings team this Sunday.

Here are the Eagles-Vikings inactives, with analysis.

090418EaglesLogo

Injured guys

• WR DeSean Jackson: Without Jackson, the Eagles are absent a true threat to take the top off a defense, which allows opposing defenses to allocate more resources toward stopping the run, as well as the short-to-intermediate areas of the field in the passing game.

Jackson could have had surgery earlier in the season that according to Dr. David Chao would have kept him out about 6 weeks, but he opted against it. If Dr. Chao's diagnosis from afar is correct, that seems like a terrible decision.

• CB Ronald Darby: Darby struggled early in the season while trying to come back from a torn ACL. It was originally thought that he would be out for about a month, but it now appears he'll be out longer than that.

• CB Avonte Maddox: Andrew Sendejo nearly ended Maddox's career with a reckless "friendly fire" shot to Maddox's head against the Packers. He's week-to-week.

• DT Timmy Jernigan: Jernigan became a starter when Malik Jackson was likely lost for the season with a Lisfranc injury Week 1. Jernigan is expected to be out for a while, possibly into November.

• RB Darren Sproles: Sproles is week to week with a quad injury. This is the third straight season that he is going to miss a substantial amount of time. While Sproles has had an outstanding career, he is now 36 and it really made little sense to bring him back this season.

Healthy scratches

• DE Shareef Miller: Developmental pass rusher won't see the field barring multiple DE injuries.

• iOL Nate Herbig: If Jason Kelce goes down, Isaac Seumalo will move over from LG to C.

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• DT Malik Jackson (IR): Originally, the loss of Jackson hurt most when the Eagles forced obvious passing downs, as the Eagles don't have a clear replacement for him in those second-and third-and-long situations. In the base defense, however, Jernigan was a capable replacement who played well Week 1, after missing almost the entirety of the 2018 season with a mysterious back injury. With Jernigan now out as well, the Eagles are digging deep into their DT depth, and they'll need guys like Hassan Ridgeway and Akeem Spence to step up.

• CB Jalen Mills (PUP): Mills' foot injury has been extremely slow to heal, and he'll be on PUP through at least Week 6. He will begin practicing soon.

• RB Corey Clement (IR): Clement worked his way back from a knee injury only to suffer a shoulder injury Week 2 against the Falcons that wasn't getting better.

 CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (IR): LeBlanc is out with a Lisfranc injury. He'll be allowed to practice after Week 6 of the regular season, and can return to the active roster after Week 8.

• OT Jordan Mailata (IR): Mailata has a back injury, but he's mainly on IR because the Eagles needed the roster spot.

• DE Joe Ostman (IR): Ostman was having a great camp, before he was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

090418Vikings

Injured guys

• RG Josh Kline: Kline is the starting RG, and he has some bad tape this season. Kline missed the Vikings' Week 4 game against Chicago, and Dakota Dozier filled in. Dozier was even worse. Kline returned Week 5 against the Giants, but he's unable to go again with a foot injury.

• LB Ben Gedeon: Role player. Gedeon has played 18 percent of the snaps so far this season. He's concussed.

LB Kentrell Brothers: Brothers has only played 9 snaps in the regular defense this season.He's out with wrist and hamstring injuries.

Healthy scratches

  1. OG Dru Samia
  2. OT Oli Udoh
  3. DT Jalyn Holmes
  4. DT Armon Watts

Notable players on IR/Suspension/Other

• CB Holton Hill (Suspended): Hill accumulated a pair of suspensions this offseason, one for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs, and then one for violating the NFL's policy on substances of abuse. As an undrafted rookie last season, Hill played in 16 games, starting 3.

• WR Josh Doctson (IR): The Vikings signed the former Washington bust after Washington released him. He's now on IR with a leg injury.

• TE David Morgan (PUP): Backup TE. He's the guy who tried to block Derek Barnett on Barnett's strip sack in the NFC Championship Game. He's on PUP with a lingering knee injury.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles inactives

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: In firing Gabe Kapler, John Middleton makes it clear who runs the Phillies
John-Middleton_101019_usat

Politics

To re-elect Trump, Republicans campaigning for Amish votes in Pennsylvania
1010_amish trump voters

Adult Health

Dog owners may have lower risk of dying from heart attacks, study says
Dogs pets reduce mortality

Eagles

Eagles vs. Vikings: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 6
Fletcher-Cox-Vikings_100919_usat

Music

Tierra Whack's 'Whack World' named 38th-best album of the decade
Tierra whack pitchfork albums

Weekend

Roundup of things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13
Things to do this weekend, Oct. 10-13, includes OutFest in the Gayborhood

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved