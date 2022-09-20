More Sports:

September 20, 2022

Post Flight: Eagles look like true contenders after crushing Vikings

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Statue-Eagles-Vikings-Linc-Week-2-2022-NFL.jpg Kate Frese/For PhillyVoice

The Eagle statue over top of the team's tunnel at Lincoln Financial Field ahead of the Eagles-Vikings game on September 19, 2022.

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.

From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes. 

Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...  

Week 2: Eagles 24, Vikings 7

The Philadelphia Eagles opened up at home with a trouncing of the Minnesota Vikings. We cover it all from Jalen Hurts dominating to the defense all over Kirk Cousins. The Eagles now sit at 2-0 atop the NFC East and have big games against Washington then Jacksonville. But we have to celebrate a gigantic Eagles victory over a familiar foe. Shamus Clancy joins us to help break it all down!

If you'd rather just listen, you can do so on Spotify, here. And as always, be sure to like and subscribe.


