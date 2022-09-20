Post Flight: Eagles look like true contenders after crushing Vikings

Welcome to Post Flight, PhillyVoice's weekly Eagles reaction show that airs the morning after each Birds game. Hosted by Eytan Shander, Post Flight features a rotating cast of PhillyVoice writers, including Jimmy Kempski, as well as other guests from around the football world.



From in-depth analysis of the most recent game to looking ahead at what comes next, Post Flight has you covered no matter what type of fan you are. And we do it all in about 30 minutes.



Sit back, relax and enjoy this week's edition of Post Flight...

Week 2: Eagles 24, Vikings 7

The Philadelphia Eagles opened up at home with a trouncing of the Minnesota Vikings. We cover it all from Jalen Hurts dominating to the defense all over Kirk Cousins. The Eagles now sit at 2-0 atop the NFC East and have big games against Washington then Jacksonville. But we have to celebrate a gigantic Eagles victory over a familiar foe. Shamus Clancy joins us to help break it all down!



