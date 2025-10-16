Eagles-Vikings Week 7 injury report, with analysis

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second straight loss Week 6, and they also were without a few of their most important players in that game, in iDL Jalen Carter, LG Landon Dickerson, and CB Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles do have a mini-bye heading into their Week 7 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, so they will have a little extra time to heal up.

The Vikings are coming off their "real" bye, after playing two straight games in Europe They have battled injuries all season long, but could be getting a number of key players back in tie for the Eagles' visit to Minnesota.

Here's the Eagles-Vikings injury report, with analysis.

Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status TE Grant Calcaterra Oblique DNP

CB Quinyon Mitchell Hamstring Limited LG Landon Dickerson Ankle Limited iDL Jalen Carter Heel Full LB Zack Baun Finger Full iDL Jordan Davis Shoulder Full



Wednesday notes:

• Mitchell is the player of highest importance on the Eagles' injury report this week, seeing as the Vikings employ Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison at receiver. He practiced on Wednesday, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

• Carter told reporters that he would play on Sunday. He was listed as questionable against the Giants last week, and did not play.



Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• EDGE Nolan Smith (IR, triceps): In 2024, Smith got out to a slow start, but the light seemed to come on for him after the Week 5 bye. In the 15 games he played from October on, Smith had 10.5 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and he did a lot of the dirty work in the defense like taking on pulling guards and burying them. He also led the NFL with four postseason sacks. He tore his triceps in the Super Bowl.

Smith entered the 2025 as the team's top edge defender. Through three games he has 10 tackles and 0 sacks. He "tweaked" his triceps injury, and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

• CB Jakorian Bennett (IR, pectoral): The Eagles traded for Bennett in early August at a time when existing corners Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo were struggling during training camp.

• WR Johnny Wilson (IR, knee, ankle): Wilson is a massive receiver at 6'6, 228 who carved out a dirty work role as a physical blocker his rookie season in 2024, though sometimes he was a little too aggressive, as he committed four penalties (3 holding, 1 OPI). He wasn't much of a threat as a receiver, catching only 5 passes for 38 yards and a TD. He played a little over 400 snaps, and actually started four games.

• WR Darius Cooper (IR, shoulder): Cooper is an undrafted rookie free agent who was able to crack the 53-man roster after an impressive training camp and preseason. He had begun carving out a role as the "dirty work" receiver after Johnny Wilson was lost for the season.



• FB Ben VanSumeren (IR, knee): VanSumeren was poised to take on a bigger role in the Eagles' offense in 2025 as a full-time fullback, but he tore his patellar tendon on the opening kickoff of the season. His season is over.

• LS Charley Hughlett (IR): Hughlett throws the ball through his legs. The Eagles signed Cal Adomitis to throw the ball through his legs in place of Hughlett.







Player Injury Wed Thurs Fri Status QB J.J. McCarthy Ankle Limited

RT Brian O'Neill Knee Limited LG Donovan Jackson Wrist Limited OLB Andrew Van Ginkel Neck Limited DL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins Hip Limited QB Carson Wentz Shoulder Full LB Blake Cashman Hamstring Full C/G Michael Jurgens Hamstring Full OLB Tyler Batty Knee Full



Wednesday notes:

• McCarthy has missed the last three games with his ankle injury. In the two games he did play, he had one good quarter of football, and seven bad quarters. He is not 100 percent yet, but believes he can play:

Wentz has started those three games while McCarthy was out. The Vikings won two of them. Wentz is basically the same guy we knew in Philly -- No pocket awareness, misses layups, takes big hits when he runs, but every so often he'll rip a throw down the field that only a handful of other quarterbacks in the league can make.

My bet: Wentz will start. We'll see.

• Van Ginkel has only played in two games so far this season. He's a playmaking edge defender. In 2024 he had 79 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 2 INTs (both were pick-sixes), a forced fumble, and 6 pass breakups. Great player. The Vikings would love to get him back.

• Cashman suffered a hamstring injury Week 1 against the Bears, and was placed on IR. He missed the next four games. In 2024, Cashman had 112 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 QB hits, and 8 pass breakups. He is one of the most valuable players in the Vikings' defense. The Vikings activated his 21-day practice window this week, and he could return to the field against the Eagles.

• Because the Vikings have so many offensive linemen on their injury report, we may as well just give our O-line overview a little early (as opposed to waiting for it in our "five things to watch." When fully healthy, the Vikings' offensive line would look like this:

LT LG C RG RT Christian Darrisaw Donovan Jackson Ryan Kelly Will Fries Brian O'Neill



Darrisaw and O'Neill form one of the best offensive tackle tandems in the NFL. Darrisaw missed the first two games of the season while still recovering from from ACL/MCL tears suffered during the 2024 season. He has played the last three games.

O'Neill suffered a sprained MCL against the Steelers Week 4, and did not play Week 5. The Vikings had a bye Week 6, so he had a week off to heal up.

Jackson was the Vikings' first-round pick in 2025. He played in the first three games of the season, but missed the last two after having surgery on his wrist. The Vikings didn't place him on injured reserve, an indication that they thought he had a chance to return sooner than the four-game window required to be on IR.

Kelly won't play. He's on IR with a concussion. Michael Jurgens filled in for Kelly, but he too got hurt (hamstring) against the Steelers Week 4 and Jake Brandel filled in. Jurgens may or may not play Sunday.

Fries is the only Vikings starting offensive lineman to play in every game so far this season. He is good to go.

In summary, Darrisaw and Fries will play. Kelly won't. Jackson, Fries, and Jurgens are maybes. Got it? Cool.

Notable players on IR, PUP, suspension, etc.

• LB Blake Cashman: As noted above.

• C Ryan Kelly: As noted above.



• RB Aaron Jones: Jones injured his hamstring Week 2 against the Falcons. In his absence, Jordan Mason has filled in and played reasonably well. Mason has 69 carries for 363 yards (4.7 YPC) and 3 TDs.

