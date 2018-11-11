More Sports:

November 11, 2018

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Live updates/open thread

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
111118CarsonWentz Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz will try to improve to 3-1 for his career against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football.

The Philadelphia Eagles will take on their hated division rival, the Dallas Cowboys, in an extremely important NFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football. The Eagles are coming off their bye, while the Cowboys come into Philly on a short week after losing Monday at home to the Tennessee Titans.

As usual, the Eagles list a number of starters on their injury report, in addition to a laundry list of players already on IR/PUP/NFI. The Cowboys, meanwhile, have quite a few significant players of note who will be out for this game as well. You can find the Eagles-Cowboys injury report with analysis here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, the Eagles must find a way to stop Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys' rushing attack, and make recently ineffective quarterback Dak Prescott throw to his collection of JAGs at wide receiver and tight end, while getting their pass rush going against an injured and overrated Dallas offensive line. On the other side of the ball, the Eagles would be wise to give banged-up Lane Johnson additional help against game wrecker Demarcus Lawrence.

After a tough win over the Jacksonville Jaguars before their bye, the Eagles have gained more confidence in their season outlook from the media and fan base. The Birds are favored by 7 points in this game, marking the ninth straight game they've been favored this season. Here are our staff writer picks, as well as who other publications are picking.

Feel free to discuss the games below.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles open thread

Just In

Must Read

Sports Radio

The rise of Marc Farzetta — from Angelo Cataldi's heir apparent to his morning rival
1109_Farzetta_2

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Eagles

Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Cowboys
110918_Wentz-Cowboys_usat

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Sixers

Sixers' trade for Jimmy Butler carries significant risk and upside
111018-JimmyButler-USAToday

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.