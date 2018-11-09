Week 10 NFL picks: Rounding up the experts' predictions for Eagles-Cowboys

On Sunday night, the Eagles will play just their second divisional game of the season when they host Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field and kick off the second half of their 2018 slate.

Now, as we do every weekend, it's time to take a look around the nation to see how the various experts, both local and national, think Sunday's matchup is going to play out.

[Spoiler alert: America is down on America's team.]

• PhillyVoice staff: We each picked the Eagles to come away with a win (again) on Sunday night. Here's what Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski, who predicted a 27-21 Birds' win, had to say:



The Eagles are coming off their bye, and they are beginning to get healthy again after dealing with one significant roster loss after the next for the entirety of the season so far. They also made an addition at the trade deadline in Golden Tate, who could help spark the offense. Meanwhile, the Cowboys head into Week 10 with bruised pride after a bad Monday night loss at home on national television to the Tennessee Titans. They'll have a short week of preparation in a survival game to go along with a road trip to Philly. Momentum clearly favors the Eagles, who also just happen to have a much better quarterback, team, coaching staff, and ownership, if you think those things are important.

• ESPN staff: All 10 of their national experts are picking the Eagles to beat the Cowboys.

• Tim McManus, ESPN.com Eagles writer: Eagles 28, Cowboys 20



The bye week did not rid the Eagles of their injury problems. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones and Jalen Mills likely won't play, running back Darren Sproles re-aggravated his hamstring and will remain sidelined, and right tackle Lane Johnson is planning to gut through a Grade 2 MCL sprain. What they do have going for them is rest, and an extra week's worth of preparation by the coaching staff for a Dallas team that played Monday night. That should be enough to power past the Cowboys, who appear a bit disjointed at the moment. Eagles 28, Cowboys 20



• Todd Archer, ESPN.com Cowboys writer: Eagles 27, Cowboys 17



The last two times these teams have met in Philadelphia there was nothing on the line with the Cowboys (2016) and Eagles (2017) having already clinched home-field advantage in the playoffs. But now Dallas' season could very well be on the line. The key will be its offensive line. It must get Ezekiel Elliott going. In five of eight games, Elliott has not reached 80 yards running. He had just two games with less than 80 yards rushing in his first two seasons. Philadelphia has the second-ranked run defense, and the Cowboys will be operating with a different left guard for the first time this season. Eagles 27, Cowboys 17



• Elliot Harrison, NFL.com: Eagles 24, Cowboys 23

This game is the Cowboys' season. Lose in Philadelphia and they can forget about the playoffs. They will be 3-6, trending massively downward. There are no more excuses. With Amari Cooper in his second week in the offense, a solid slot receiver in Cole Beasley and, of course, Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, Dallas should be able to move the ball on an Eagles defense that is currently ranked 17th in yards allowed. In theory. Dak Prescott will have to make accurate, on-time throws. And here's the joy of it: He will see windows, as this Philadelphia secondary has floundered often this season. Can he set up and read the field, anticipating his receivers coming open before they do? If not, the Cowboys will struggle to score. The Eagles' D might bend plenty, but the unit still ranks fifth in points allowed. They stop the leaking when they must. A big part of that is their pass rush, which is notorious for making game-changing plays when quarterbacks hold the ball too long ...



• CBSSports.com staff: All eight experts are predicting an Eagles' win over the Cowboys on Sunday night, including Pete Prisco, who sees a two-score victory for the Birds.

The Cowboys must have this game to have a chance to win the division. They looked awful against the Titans Monday night on offense and the heat is on Dak Prescott. The Eagles are coming off a bye, so they have the big edge there. They also look to be rounding into form. Their defense gets the best of the Dallas offense as the Eagles win it. Pick: Eagles 28, Cowboys 13