Live updates and open thread: Eagles vs. Dolphins, 1 p.m.

The 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles are currently on a two game losing streak, and their offense has looked lifeless and boring at times this season. And yet, thanks to the absolutely atrocious NFC East, the Birds still have a really good shot at winning the division, as they'll have a chance at a share of the NFC East lead with a win over the Miami Dolphins.

As always, the Eagles have their share of injuries, but they're getting healthier this week, as Lane Johnson, Brandon Brooks, Alshon Jeffery and Nelson Agholor are all returning to action. The Eagles did have a surprise addition to their injury report this week when Zach Ertz showed up on it, but overall, they're better off now than they were a week ago. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have an absurd number of injuries in their secondary, so much so that they're worse off than the Eagles were in their secondary a year ago when they were starting guys like DeVante Bausby and Chandon Sullivan. You can find the final Eagles-Dolphins injury report here.

As we noted in our five matchups to watch, because of the crazy number of injuries to their secondary, this is a rare occasion in which the Eagles' wide receivers should actually have an advantage over the guys covering them. It's also noteworthy that the Dolphins can't run the ball, they can't stop the run, they can't rush the quarterback, and they can't protect their quarterback. Otherwise, as Doug Pederson said on Friday, they're a good football team.

The Eagles opened as 7.5-point favorites, which was way too low. That line has since been corrected by heavy action on the Eagles, and has moved to a 10-point spread. Here are our staff writer picks, and who some others around the country are picking in this matchup. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 13 picks here.

The rest of the NFL slate of games:



Early games:

Jets at Bengals Titans at Colts Packers at Giants Browns at Steelers Washington at Panthers Buccaneers at Jaguars 49ers at Ravens

Later games:

Rams at Cardinals Chargers at Broncos Raiders at Chiefs

Prime time:

Patri*ts at Texans (SNF) Vikings at Seahawks (MNF)

You can find our non-Eagles Sunday rooting guide here. Feel free to discuss the games below.

