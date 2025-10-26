Eagles vs. Giants, Week 8: Live updates and open thread

The 5-2 Philadelphia Eagles ended a two-game losing streak Week 7 when Jalen Hurts was stellar in a win in Minnesota over the Vikings. The Birds will try to start a new winning streak on Sunday at home against the New York Giants, who embarrassed them in front of a national audience in Week 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. EST.

The Eagles have four starters on the shelf, in WR A.J. Brown, C Cam Jurgens, EDGE Nolan Smith, and CB Adoree' Jackson. The following players will likely fill in:

• A.J. Brown ➡️ Jahan Dotson

• Cam Jurgens ➡️ Brett Toth

• Nolan Smith ➡️ Josh Uche

• Adoree' Jackson ➡️ Kelee Ringo

Dotson, Toth, and Ringo should be considered significant areas of concern.

The Giants will be without star wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is out for the season with a torn ACL. They will also be without a few of their highest-paid defensive starters. You can find the Eagles-Giants inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Eagles played poorly in all three phases against the Giants a couple weeks ago. This is perhaps rudimentary analysis, but they simply must play better football in the rematch. They have to tackle better, block better, throw better, and catch better, because they did none of those things well during that loss.

The Eagles are 7- or 7.5-point favorites, depending on where you look. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 8 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.



