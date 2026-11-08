Eagles vs. Giants, Week 9: Live updates and open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of six straight games and now have the worst record in the NFC at 2-6. The offense stinks, the defense stinks, Jalen Hurts is done for the season, and the team listed 19 players on its Friday injury report. The New York Giants lead the NFC East with a 4-2-1 record, which isn't out of reach, in theory.

DeVonta Smith, Dontayvion Wicks, and Jihaad Campbell were all ruled out for this matchup. And, of course, the team is still trying to navigate the loss of Hurts for the season and the retirement of Lane Johnson. The Giants have had major injuries as well, losing starting quarterback Jaxson Dart, star edge rusher Brian Burns, and starting linebacker Tremaine Edmunds for the season. However, they have weathered their injuries better than the Eagles have. You can find the Eagles' and Giants' inactives here.

As we noted in our five things to watch, Joe Milton is the Eagles' new starting quarterback, while the Giants will start an in-season acquisition of their own in J.J. McCarthy. Saquon Barkley will play, perhaps unwisely, as he continues to battle through hamstring and back injuries in a lost season. Perhaps more important than the actual game is the looming trade deadline, as the Eagles could look to sell off players of value if the Giants put one more nail in their coffin.



The Eagles are either 3- or 3.5-point underdogs heading into this matchup, depending on where you look. For the gambling degenerates, you can find my Week 9 picks here.

Feel free to discuss the game in the comments section below.

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