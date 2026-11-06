Eagles-Giants preview: 5 things to watch

The Philadelphia Eagles are losers of six straight games, and they have been outgained by 889 yards during that streak. In Week 9, they'll face the 4-2-1 New York Giants, who are now 3- or 3.5-point road favorites, depending on where you look.

At some point, nobody is going to care anymore about the Eagles' matchups against their upcoming opponents. Based on our page view numbers on this weekly feature, if we're being honest we're already be there, lol. As such, (a) this will be an abbreviated version, and (b) this weekly feature might be put in the shed until next season. Anyway, for now, and maybe for the last time this season depending on how this game goes, here are our five things to watch.

1) The Eagles have a new starting quarterback

The Eagles' offensive line can't block anyone. The run game is non-existent and quarterbacks have had no time to throw all season. So, rather than having a sitting duck like Tanner McKee taking snaps, the Eagles have turned over the reins to in-season pickup Joe Milton.

Milton is a huge quarterback at 6'5, 246 pounds. He has a cannon arm and he can make plays with his legs. Watch any highlight reel of him and you might be inclined to think he looks like Josh Allen. Unfortunately, read any scouting report and it'll tell you that Milton has very little accuracy and feel for the position.

When the Eagles named McKee the starter following Jalen Hurts' trip to injured reserve, one silver lining with that move was, "Well, at least we don't have to watch Andy Dalton anymore." With the move from McKee to Milton, the new silver lining is, "Well, at least we don't have to watch McKee anymore."

It'll be interesting to see what Milton can do. My guess? He probably won't play winning football for four quarters, but he may have a few memorable highlights.

2) It appears that the Eagles are going to keep putting an injured Saquon Barkley on the field

It was reported last week that the Eagles are not trading Saquon Barkley at the trade deadline. Obviously, one of the takeaways from that stance is that Barkley is in the team's long-term plans.

Barkley has made clear that his body is not where it needs to be, but he has toughed it out and played anyway. He has hamstring and back injuries, and has clearly been in pain during games each of the last two weeks.

In my opinion, in this lost season, it is malpractice not to protect Barkley, and the Eagles are playing with fire by continuing to put this star player in harm's way. The risk is far higher than the reward.

Barkley did not practice on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and appears to be gearing up to give it another go on Sunday.

3) The Eagles will continue to showcase potentially outgoing players at the trade deadline

The Eagles posted a clip of Landon Dickerson steamrolling a Commanders defender on the Eagles' lone touchdown of the night last Sunday in Maryland.

Landon coming through 😤 pic.twitter.com/YS6J660Mqe — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 3, 2026

I joked that Howie Roseman told the Eagles' social team to post that highlight, showing other teams around the league that Landon still has it. (But also, I'm notjoking on that. That's something they would do.)

Anyway, the Eagles will hope they get good performances from guys like Dickerson, Riq Woolen, Moro Ojomo, Dallas Goedert, and, well, you know the list by now. If so, maybe those guys make one last final impression on other teams around the league who are looking to be buyers for the stretch run.

4) The Giants will start J.J. McCarthy at quarterback

The Eagles have been shredded throughout the season. It would be a bad look to be shredded by J.J. McCarthy.

5) Where might the Eagles go #Feastin'™️

The Giants' offensive line looks like this:

LT LG C RG RT Andrew Thomas Jon Runyan Bryan Hudson Francis Mauigoa Jermaine Eluemunor



Mauigoa was a Giants first-round pick (10th overall) this year. Hudson took over at center for a benched John Michael Schmitz.

The interior of the Giants' line is vulnerable, in my opinion, and on paper the Eagles' trio of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo should be able to exploit that.

But, they probably won't, as they haven't for most of the season so far.

#FeastinMeter™️: 2/10 turkey legs 🍗🍗