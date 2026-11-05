Week 9 NFL straight up, against the spread, and survivor pool picks

For the gambling degenerates, here are my Week 9 NFL picks. The team logos indicate who I think will win the game, not cover the spread. At the end of the picks, I'll note a few teams that I like based on the spread.

Jaguars (-10) at Ravens: Lamar Jackson is done for the season and so is Tyler Huntley. That leaves Joe Fagnano to start for the Ravens Thursday night. I was actually impressed by Fagnano in a Ravens-Eagles preseason game this summer, but, uhhhh, the Ravens aren't going to win many games the rest of this season.

Anyway, that's why this line is 10 points, obviously. I'm not touching it.

Giants (-3) at Eagles: I can't remember how long it has been since I last picked the Giants to win a game in this matchup. But, here we are!

Despite their 4-2-1 record, the Giants are not a very good football team. They have also lost some of their most important players for the season, like QB Jaxson Dart, EDGE Brian Burns, and LB Tremaine Edmunds. They are well-positioned to win a craptastic NFC East, but that's pretty much their ceiling.

And yet, these two teams feel worlds apart at the moment. The Giants are functional. They have a working offense and defense. The Eagles might have more talent at a lot of positions, but they are completely non-functional on the offensive side of the ball. It's been morbidly entertaining watching some of the film junkies absolutely rip the Eagles' completely nonsensical scheme, like Fran Duffy here:

"This was a mind blowing play."@FDuffyNFL is very confused with the #Eagles offensive playcalling. pic.twitter.com/Y2Jj88IAe3 — PHLY Eagles (@PHLY_Eagles) November 2, 2026

Or like Nick Foles here:

A player like Tanner McKee, who does not have athletic traits to make something out of nothing, isn't going to make plays in a nonfunctional scheme. He needs the offense to have its timing and organization down. And that is just not the case at all. But because the offense's structure is such an absolute disaster, McKee will fall on the sword and Joe Milton will take over.

My sense being around the team on Wednesday was that this move was not to see what Milton has, and rather a move made to try to finally win a game. Maybe Milton will be able to make something out of nothing in ways McKee can't, but ultimately, the Eagles can't block at all, either in the run game or pass game, and their defense has wildly underperformed relative to expectations.

The Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL right now, and I won't be picking them to win a game anytime soon. Give me the Giants, and oh hey, I only have to lay three points? Sold!

Bengals (-3) at Falcons: There are nine (!) home underdogs this week, and I don't feel great about most of them. This Falcons team is kind of "Jekyll and Hyde," in that you don't know what you're going to get from them from week to week. But I do think that on a week-to-week basis they're more likely to be bad than good, so give me the Bengals, who you can at least typically trust to put points on the board.

Browns at Saints (-3): Nothing the Saints have done this season suggests that they are the better team here. And yet, I still don't have the courage to trusts the Browns as one of my picks against the spread.

Lions (-6.5) at Dolphins: The Lions might have the best offense in the NFL. They are going to score points on this Dolphins defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins have only managed to score more than 20 points in a game twice this season.

I don't normally like laying more than 6 points, but Lions (-6.5) feels like a bargain.

Rams (-4.5) at Commanders: Wait, what? I only have to lay 4.5 points with the Rams over this trash Commanders team? I have a bad feeling that picking all these road favorites is going to backfire spectacularly, but I can't help myself.

Jets at Chiefs (-10): Next.

Broncos (-2.5) at Panthers: The Broncos are 6-2, but they have not played like a 6-2 team. Still, they're obviously better than this bad Panthers team.

Cowboys (-5.5) at Colts: Above we noted that the Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL. Well, the Colts are challenging them for that title.

Texans (-6) at Chargers: Above we noted that the Eagles might be the worst team in the NFL. Well, the Chargers are challenging them for that title.

Raiders at 49ers (-10): The Niners had their first slip-up of the season against the Falcons Week 7. They should be rested after their Week 8 bye, and ready to handle this Raiders team that is frisky but can't match the Niners' talent.

Packers at Patriots (-3): Both of these teams are 5-3, and they both feel like they'll be one-and-done in the playoffs. Give me the Pats, I guess. Drake Maye is playing a lot better after a terrible start to the season.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-8.5): The Cardinals have a won a handful of games this season in which they were heavy underdogs, so I wouldn't just completely dismiss them here. But ultimately, the Seahawks have won 10 straight in this rivalry, including an easy 31-7 win earlier this season.

Buccaneers at Bears (-6): The Bears had a statement week, picking up Jeffery Simmons via trade, and then beating the Seahawks convincingly in front of a national audience. They feel like they're about to go on a roll.

Bills (-3) at Vikings: The Vikings have a great defense, but it's hard to stop Josh Allen all day. The Bills are going to score points. Meanwhile, the Vikings' offense has been bottom quarter of the league all season, despite their good record.

Again, this is another road favorite that just looks too good to pass up, and I fear I'm going to regret it.

BYE: Titans, Steelers.