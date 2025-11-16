Eagles vs. Lions, Week 11: Live updates and open thread

The 7-2 Philadelphia Eagles are coming off of a weird win in Green Bay, and will face a Detroit Lions team hungry to prove that they can hang with the reigning Super Bowl champs. It will be the Birds' second straight primetime game, this time on Sunday Night Football, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. EST.

Injuries could play a major role in this matchup, as the Eagles will have all of their starters available, while the Lions will be without a whole slew of starters, including TE Sam LaPorta, CBs Terrion Arnold and D.J. Reed, S Kerby Joseph, DE Marcus Davenport, and LG Christian Mahogany, plus a few noteworthy backups. You can find the Eagles' and Lions' inactives here.

As noted in our five things to watch, the Lions are loaded with explosive playmakers on offense, led by arguably the best running back duo in the NFL in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. They also have a reception machine in Amon-Ra St. Brown and the lightning fast Jameson Williams. The Eagles' defense has really started to play well in recent weeks, so this will be a "good on good" matchup.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles' offense has sputtered at times this season, with occasional glimpses of their potential. The Lions play hard, but they'll be without three starters in their secondary. Can the passing offense get going again like they did against the Vikings a few weeks ago?

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites. For the gambling enthusiasts, you can find my Week 11 picks here.

