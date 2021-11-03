Eagles waive LB Eric Wilson

The Philadelphia Eagles announced on Wednesday morning that they waived linebacker Eric Wilson, just eight games into his Philly career. He was a healthy scratch last Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

Wilson signed with the team on a one-year deal worth $2,750,000 in April. If he had been let go by the team prior to the trade deadline, he would have been released, as opposed to waived, because he has at least four accrued NFL seasons. However, because all players are subject to waivers after the trade deadline, Wilson could be claimed by another team.

The Eagles will hope some other team claims him, so they won't be on the hook for roughly $2.3 million in dead money. That's highly unlikely, given the way Wilson played this season. Assuming he passes through waivers unclaimed, the Eagles will add that roughly $2.3 million in dead money to their already league leading dead money total of $59,410,071.

Wilson is the latest in a long line of recent bad offseason linebacker signings.

• 2018: Paul Worrilow tore his ACL during OTAs.

• 2018: Corey Nelson got released a few weeks into training camp.



• 2019: L.J. Fort got released less than one month into the season.

• 2019: Zach Brown got released in October, after he talked trash about Kirk Cousins, who subsequently lit up the Eagles' defense.



• 2020: Jatavis Brown retired about a week into Eagles training camp.



• 2021: Eric Wilson was waived after just eight games.

Gross.

