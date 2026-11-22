Just when you think it's time for the Eagles to truly get into tank mode, the Eagles don't cooperate.

Whether the heavily favored visiting Steelers are simply overrated, or the Eagles defense is reverting back to the mean — or perhaps Joe Milton might be showing a little spark in his second NFL start — Philadelphia battled Pittsburgh to a 19-16 win to end a seven-game losing streak Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

Let's be clear: this is not even close to being a playoff team. But perhaps it's also not a team destined to pick in the top 5. At least not with so many top tier players healthy again, from DeVonta Smith to Saquon Barkley to Jalen Carter.

Is it time to buy just a little bit of Eagles stock just in case this team gets hot? Here's our weekly look at something good, and something bad, from Week 11.

Stock up: Eagles defensive depth 📈

Who would have thought that so many guys who started the year as backups and second stringers on the Eagles' suddenly dominant defense would suddenly be the unit's propellant?

After trading Jordan Davis to the Jaguars at the trade deadline, and starting Week 11 without two of their four rostered linebackers (Zack Baun, who was a surprising IR addition and Smael Mondon), the defense was spectacular against Aaron Rodgers.

In the first half, the Birds D held Pittsburgh to fewer than 100 yards. Jeremiah Trotter Jr., starting in place of Baun, was spectacular, making a big fourth down tackle for no gain on a questionable Pittsburgh fourth down try on their first drive of the game. He had a similarly impactful take-down at the line of scrimmage in the second and led all Eagles with 13 tackles.

With Davis gone, journeyman DT Byron Young took advantage, bringing down Rodgers for a huge sack in the first half, as part of a back-to-back sack sequence alongside Jonathan Greenard. He added a second sack in the third quarter — they were his first two of the season.

Even Gabe Hall got in on the sack party, earning his first career NFL sack. The perpetual practice squad defensive tackle has been waived or released by the Eagles four times in three seasons.

Another unexpected contribution from a backup came in the second as the Steelers threatened to score for the first time. On a critical third down, Jonathan Jones made a diving pass break up on Germie Bernard in the end zone. He was in the game to spell starter Riq Woolen, who had missed two critical tackles earlier on that drive. He stayed in when All-Pro CB Quinyon Mitchell left with a hamstring injury.

Shoutout to Nolan Smith, whose sixth sack came in a critical spot in the fourth quarter to push the Steelers out of field goal range trailing by a touchdown. In all the Eagles collected five sacks and held the Steelers to 255 total yards (72 of them came on a garbage-time scoring drive at the end of the game).

Stock down: Tank talk 📉

Prior to kickoff, the Eagles were sitting in the top 5 for the upcoming NFL Draft, next year in April. It's extremely premature to be thinking about that stuff — even though we have written about it extensively over the past few weeks. How could we not? In addition to having some of the worst metrics in the NFL on both sides of the ball, the Eagles were losers of seven in a row entering Week 11, and have had a season from hell. They were a pretty good bet to punt on the season given the circumstances. I guess you should never bet against Nick Sirianni after a bye week — as he improved to 6-0 Sunday. Due in part to the NFC East being a total dumpster fire, the Eagles are now just two games behind the Giants in the win column (who play later Sunday against the juggernaut Jaguars). The Eagles are ruining their draft position and they're also going to have a defensible reason to play hard and try and win football games. They're going to chase a phantom division that they probably can't seize. Their Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys will be a lot more interesting now, though it'll be really tough for Milton to keep up with the Dallas offense, which was overpowering in their Week 11 win against the Titans. It was pretty unlikely that a team like the Eagles, with all the talent it has, would lose 15 games in a row to end the year. Especially with them bring back competitors like Smith and Barkley to continue playing for the rest of the season. We'll just have to see if their renewed confidence brings them back into serious contention over the next few weeks.