The Philadelphia Eagles didn't lose last week! Of course, they had their bye, and will be back out on the field on Sunday to host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that was demoted from a highly visible 4:25 p.m. start to a 1:00 p.m. start. The Birds are 2-7, and if the season ended today (it doesn't) they would have a top-five pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

Here we'll look at what would be ideal results around the rest of the NFL in Week 11.

NFC East

The Eagles actually gained a half game on the division-leading Giants during their bye week. Updated NFC East standings:

• Giants: 5-3-1

• Cowboys: 4-6

• Commanders: 3-5-1

• Eagles: 2-7

Unfortunately for the 2026 Eagles, in order to win the division they're going to have to win at least four more games this season, and, spoiler, that ain't happening. (Obviously, they'd also need the Giants to lose a whole lot of games, which is possible, but they'll win a few more.)

So, I think I'm done giving an NFC East title any breath at all. Good? Good.

The Jaguars pick

• Jaguars at Giants: The Eagles traded Jordan Davis to the Jaguars for a first-round pick in 2027 and a second-round pick in 2029. Therefore, Eagles fans should be rooting hard for the Jaguars to lose as many games as possible the rest of the season.

We should note that the Jaguars are extremely likely to win the the AFC South, as they have a four-game lead over the Texans. Still, the lower the seed the Jaguars get in the AFC playoffs, the harder their path through the playoffs will be. And the earlier their exit from the playoffs, the higher the first-round pick the Eagles will get from them (duh).

Draft positioning

Heading into Week 11, the Eagles are in the 5th draft spot, same as last week. If the Eagles lose to the Steelers on Sunday, they are guaranteed to bump up at least one spot in the draft order, since the Chargers host the Jets, and one of those teams won't lose.

The updated draft order, via Tankathon:

Weekly disclaimer: We're not suggesting that you root against the Eagles if you're a diehard fan. But clearly they are going to lose a lot of games, and it's ideal if they at least get a high pick in the 2027 draft. The following bolded teams are more ideal winners. Let's go ahead and rate them by "Tankies."

• 3 tankies 🪖🪖🪖: The Eagles are all but guaranteed to pass at least one of these teams as long as the Eagles lose.

• 2 tankies 🪖🪖: The bolded team is currently ahead of the Eagles in the draft order.

• 1 tanky 🪖: The Eagles are ahead of the bolded team in the draft order, but not comfortably.

Jets at Chargers 🪖🪖🪖 Titans at Cowboys 🪖🪖 Dolphins at Bills 🪖🪖 Cardinals at Chiefs 🪖 Saints at Bears 🪖 Buccaneers at Lions 🪖 Bengals at Commanders Ravens at Panthers Raiders at Broncos

• If the Jets win or tie and the Eagles lose, the Eagles will pass the Jets on record. If the Chargers win and the Eagles lose, the Chargers and Eagles will have the same record, but the Eagles will almost certainly hold the strength of schedule tiebreaker.

• If the Titans win and the Eagles lose, the Titans will very likely stay ahead of the Eagles on the strength of schedule tiebreaker.



• If Dolphins win and the Eagles lose, the Dolphins and Eagles will have the same record, but the Eagles will hold the strength of schedule tiebreaker.



Irrelevant: Vikings at 49ers

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