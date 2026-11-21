The Philadelphia Eagles made five roster moves on Saturday, including placing star LB Zack Baun and starting WR Dontayvion Wicks on injured reserve.

LB Zack Baun is heading to IR

Baun suffered a back injury Week 9 against the Giants, left the game, and did not return. He did not practice all week ahead of the Eagles' Sunday matchup against the Steelers. He is now headed to IR and will miss at least the next four games, although it might be prudent to just shut him down for the season.

In eight games played this season, Baun had 65 tackles (8 for loss) and 2 sacks. He was a rare Eagles defender to play anywhere near their standard this season.

Baun is one of the Eagles' seven captains. A recap of their seasons:

Jalen Hurts: Blood clots, season over. Lane Johnson: Retired. Saquon Barkley: Playing through hamstring and back injuries. DeVonta Smith: Missed the last three games with a hamstring injury. Jordan Mailata: Started all 9 games. Jordan Davis: Traded. Zack Baun: Back injury, IR.

With Baun out, Jihaad Campbell and Jeremiah Trotter will start.

WR Dontayvion Wicks is headed to IR

Wicks earned a starting job in training camp and had a decent enough start to the season, catching 7 passes for 147 yards and a TD in the first two games, both of which were wins. However, he cooled off a bit thereafter and has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

The timing of Wicks' placement on IR is a little head-scratching, since he has been injured for the last month.

For the season, Wicks has 19 catches for 284 yards and 1 TD. To be determined if he'll play again this season.

The Eagles activated RB Will Shipley from IR

Shipley suffered a Lisfranc injury in London against the Jaguars and landed on IR thereafter. He is the Eagles' best RB in pass protection, but he only has 57 yards on 20 carries this season. He is currently the RB2 with Tank Bigsby on IR, and should see a healthy workload with RB1 Saquon Barkley playing through injuries.

The Eagles designated DT Gabe Hall and LB Anfernee Orji as gameday callups for Sunday's matchup against the Steelers

Vic Fangio said that it would either be Hall or the recently acquired 6'5, 330-pound Leki Fotu. I figured it would be Fotu who got the nod, since the Eagles don't really have a nose tackle on their roster after the trade of Jordan Davis to the Jaguars. I would expect the Steelers to run the ball a lot on Sunday.

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