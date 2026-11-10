Eagles winners and losers from the trade deadline

The Eagles made one bombshell trade on Monday, tried to make a minor deal Tuesday before the deadline before their trade partner backed out, then stood pat and held onto several players considered potential trade candidates.

Now, they enter the bye week with basically the same roster responsible for their NFC-worst .222 win percentage (2-7) record and will try to find ways to either finish the season respectfully or just lose as many games as possible to get the best draft pick possible.

As always, the trade deadline means gained opportunity for some and lost opportunity for others.

Here's a look at Eagles winners and losers with the deadline passed:

Winners

Howie Roseman

Despite his fingerprints also being all over this woeful season, Roseman atoned by getting a 2027 first-rounder and a future second-rounder for underperforming DT Jordan Davis, along with the second-rounder he already netted from dealing C Cam Jurgens earlier this season, nicely setting up his quick rebuild. Roseman supplied the fan base with enough 'copium' to cover up his egregiously bad offseason.

Moro Ojomo

He's about to get paid. Lots and lots of millions. The $26 million that Davis was slated to make in each of the next few years will go directly into Ojomo's pockets when the fourth-year DT agrees to a very lucrative extension. Ojomo and Jalen Carter are now the future of the Eagles' interior d-line.

Ty Robinson

Last year's fifth-round pick should see an uptick in playing time as a rotational DT. He basically redshirted last year and has only played 10% of the snaps this season, although he's played more than 13% in each of the past two weeks. But Robinson will get more time in the rotation for the rest of the season so the team can see if he's good enough to be a bigger part of next year's rotation.

Byron Young

As a run stopper first and foremost, Young is the logical replacement in the lineup for Davis when the Eagles are in their 5-2 run defense front. So far, he has played just 27% on defense, but that percentage should increase some over the next nine games. The former Raiders third-round pick, who was cut by Las Vegas after one season, could set himself up decently for free agency if he performs well over the second half.

Joe Milton

The Eagles didn't pawn off any offensive weapons, and should at some point welcome the return of WRs DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks. The bye week gives Saquon Barkley more time to rest and get healthy. Milton deserves at least one more start and he will probably have more firepower at his disposal than he did against the Giants.

Eric Canha/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Howie Roseman and Jeffrey Lurie aren't likely to speak on Jalen Hurts' situation.

Losers

Arnold Ebiketie

It'll be an awkward feeling for the reserve pass rusher returning to the team that tried to trade him. Also, he would've had a chance to win a Super Bowl in Cincy. Now, he'll play out the string for a going-nowhere team bound to finish last in the NFC East.

Zach Ertz

The Eagles didn't move Dallas Goedert at the deadline, so he'll finish the season with them. Which mean even if Ertz gets signed to the 53 – he is out of elevations – he will play second fiddle to Goedert in the pass game, and maybe third behind rookie Eli Stowers, and might not see enough targets to get the 8 catches he needs to be the franchise’s all-time leader in receptions.

Eli Stowers

In the same vein, Goedert's presence also makes it tough for Stowers to get on the field more, although he's really not ready for a much bigger role.

Riq Woolen

Had he been traded to a playoff contender, Woolen would have had an opportunity to compete for his second Super Bowl ring in two seasons. That would have been excellent for his resume when he hits free agency next March. Instead, he'll remain mired on an Eagles defense that hasn't played well.

Jalen Hurts

Roseman's ability to procure another first-round pick on top of the potential top-five or top-10 pick they'll get from being terrible this season could leave him and the organization no choice but take a QB in the draft. They don't have opportunities to pick in the top five very often and have taken QBs twice in the past three times they've picked top five.

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