Analyzing Howie Roseman's offseason roster moves with the Eagles at 2-6

Nick Sirianni is taking most of the bullets these days for the Eagles being 2-6, on a six-game losing streak and falling to last place in a below-average NFC East.

Injuries have played their part, too. So have coaching and play calling from new OC Sean Mannion, veteran DC Vic Fangio and new OL coach Chris Kuper.

Underperforming Pro Bowlers such as Jalen Carter and Jonathan Greenard have also taken a brunt of criticism for the team's longest losing streak since their eight-game skid in 2012 that cost Andy Reid his job.

But what about the overall roster? How much of the blame falls on Howie Roseman, the longtime architect of the team's roster and two-time executive of the year?

With final say over all personnel moves, Roseman is responsible for the talent provided to Sirianni and the coaching staff. He is one of the NFL's most powerful executives, if not the most powerful.

When the Eagles struggled to a 3-5 record last year in their final eight games, including a first-round home playoff loss to the 49ers, it was Sirianni's job to find better offensive coaches and Roseman's responsibility to provide those coaches with the right talent.

Let's take a look at Roseman's most significant 2026 offseason moves and how they have panned out:

Free agency

Johnny Mundt, TE

Roseman said he needed to re-evaluate his TE room after a bad showing in 2025. He signed Mundt, who specializes in blocking and had knowledge of the offense Mannion was installing. But Mundt had already been released by the Jags, and now we see why. His blocking has really fallen off, and he's never been a threat in the pass game. Roseman didn't sign any other TEs who were NFL-caliber in-line blockers and the run game has continued to suffer because guys like Grant Calcaterra are asked to make blocks that they repeatedly show they can't make.

Riq Woolen, CB

The thought process was that Woolen, despite his inconsistencies in Seattle, would be an upgrade over Adoree' Jackson. He'd play well enough to help the Eagles in 2026, sign a big contract elsewhere for 2027 and get Roseman a nice comp pick in return. Woolen hasn't been a difference-maker and has been beaten badly too often. Per NFL Pro, Woolen has a 107.2 passer rating when targeted, along with three TDs allowed and a coverage EPA of +5.4 (positive is bad for defense). He also leads the team in penalties, which was an issue for him in Seattle. The best Roseman can hope for now is getting a Day 3 pick for Woolen at the deadline.

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE

Ebiketie was supposed to be a rotational edge but injuries have forced him into a larger role. Bigger hasn't been better. The former Penn State and Temple pass rusher has a 7.6% win rate, the lowest of his career. In his four seasons with Atlanta, Ebiketie was never under double digits in win rate and was at 16.4% last season. He has just 8 total pressures. Like all Eagles pass rushers, he's getting nowhere near the QB and appears to be another free agent miss.

Jonathan Jones, CB

The 33-year-old made the team as the No. 3 outside corner and only had to play extended snaps in one game, Week 4 against the Rams. He was fine, nothing earth shattering either way. He hasn't played more than four snaps in any other game. No harm done here.

Hollywood Brown, WR

He collected dust on the bench for six weeks before getting thrown into starting lineup with DeVonta Smith and Dontayvion Wicks out from injuries. Brown has run 46 routes over the past two weeks, been targeted on just 7 of them, and caught 4 passes for 37 yards. He can't get open and was never a deep threat in the league despite his blazing speed. Big miss on WR depth.

Elijah Moore, WR

He has ran just 43 routes this season with 4 targets on 3 catches. He was a depth signing but has played only 76 snaps. When does Johnny Wilson come back?

A.J. Epenesa, EDGE

Roseman signed him late into free agency, after Epenesa's original deal with the Browns fell through reportedly because of the team'squestions about his physical. Guess what? He's been dealing with a back injury, has played just 67 snaps, and has a total of 2 pressures this season and an 8.3% win rate. Some people thought the former Bills starter would be a steal of a signing. They were wrong.

Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Kyle Ross/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Jalen Carter signed a monster extension in the offseason but so far hasn't been a dominant player.



In-house signings/extensions

Jordan Davis, iDL

In March, Roseman signed Davis to a blockbuster extension despite the 2022 first-round pick not playing more than 45 percent of the snaps in any of his first three seasons and having almost no impact in the pass rush. Last year, Davis reported to camp much thinner, played 61% of the snaps and logged 4.5 sacks, finally showing the potential of being a first-round talent. For that, he was awarded with a $78-million extension. This year, Davis has seen a 10% drop in playing time and, amazingly, has only been on the field for 6% of the defense's third-and-long snaps. Roseman paid a lot of money for a one-dimensional DT who had one good season and is already regressing.

Jalen Carter, iDL

In July, Roseman handed out another monster contract to an interior lineman, inking Carter to one of the most lucrative DT contracts in NFL history. Carter has shown glimpses of being one of the sport's fiercest forces, but not very many this season. Outside of one half against Jacksonville in Week 4, Carter has been nowhere near elite. If the Eagles wind up trading him – very unlikely – it would be major egg in Roseman's face. If Carter continues to be this inconsistent throughout his career, it would also go down as an embarrassing backfire.

Dallas Goedert, TE

The 31-year-old Goedert is third on the team in receptions and receiving yards, making him a good bargain on a one-year deal worth about $7 million. But he's also not much of a blocker anymore, which continues to hurt the Eagles in the run game. See above on Johnny Mundt.

Fred Johnson, OT

It wasn't a bad decision to bring him back for another year on a low-cost deal, but it might be a bad decision to keep him on the bench behind rookie Markel Bell, who has struggled to replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.

Colleen Claggett/For PhillyVoice Jonathan Greenard has made minimal impact for the Eagles through eight weeks.

Trades

Andy Dalton, QB

Roseman flipped a seventh-rounder to the Panthers to have a veteran QB who had some familiarity with the team's new scheme. Dalton, who turned 39 last week, didn't play well in the preseason as he went through some charade of a competition with Tanner McKee, then somehow earned the QB2 role anyway, was forced into a game Week 3 against the Bears and threw an end zone INT on his only pass attempt, then got released. As if all that wasn't bad enough, the Eagles could have used him when they discovered Jalen Hurts would be out the rest of the season because of blood clots, but Dalton decided he would rather sign with Atlanta. An all-around mess.

Dontayvion Wicks, WR

This was Roseman's best overall move of the offseason. Wicks had a very good camp, caught a TD in Week 1 and was playing well before an ankle injury sidelined him for the past two games. The only problem with Wicks being Roseman's best offseason acquisition is that Wicks wasn't supposed to be the best offseason addition.

Jonathan Greenard, EDGE

The Pro Bowl edge rusher was the crown jewel of Roseman's offseason, even though Greenard had an injury history and played just 12 games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery. Maybe Roseman should have shown more caution before flipping two third-rounders for Greenard and then signing him to nearly $100 million more over four years. Greenard sustained a pec injury in the weight room right before training camp that shelved him until Week 3. He also dealt with an ankle injury that cost him another game and hasn't made any impact whatsoever. Greenard has 6 pressures in 67 pass rushes, a 9% win rate, his lowest since an injury marred 2022 with Houston. Going back to last year, he has 3.0 sacks in his past 334 pass rushes – a 0.8% sack rate.

A.J. Brown, WR

This might be Roseman's second-best move of the offseason. But it only helped the Birds for the future. Roseman got a future first-rounder from New England for a declining player who has already missed five games from injuries and has just 9 catches for 101 yards. Can you imagine how disruptive, unhappy and unproductive he would have been on the 2026 Eagles? Trading Brown away made sense but surely took firepower away from an Eagles offense that among the league's worst.

Draft

You can't truly judge a draft class for at least one season, and the Eagles don't draft for immediacy, but let's review how some of Roseman's recent draft classes and picks are performing:

● 2026 first-round WR Makai Lemon has shaken off a tough start to his rookie season and has played OK in the slot. He has potential but given the sad state of the offensive line, it's fair to wonder if Roseman should have taken OT Max Iheanachor or moved up a few spots for OT Monroe Freeling.

● It's also fair to question if second-round TE Eli Stowers will ever fit the offense if the Eagles continue to feature the wide/stretch zone of their run game. Even if Stowers improves, he's unlikely to be a plus blocker.

● Last year's first-round pick, ILB Jihaad Campbell, has struggled to replace Nakobe Dean and was losing time to backup Jeremiah Trotter Jr. before missing Week 8 with an injury. Campbell has also had two shoulder surgeries since the Eagles took him 31st overall. Campbell will likely continue to split time with Trotter going forward and might have to consider moving Campbell to the edge.

● From the 2025 class, second-round S Andrew Mukuba and fifth-round C Drew Kendall are starters but also have their fingerprints on the 2-6 mark. Kendall hasn't shown to be a natural people-mover and Mukuba has been just solid with occasional coverage lapses. Of their seven other selections, only fourth-round DT Ty Robinson and fifth-rounders – CB Mac McWilliams and LB Smael Mondon – are on the team. Robinson is a rotational player who hasn't done much, Mondon is a special-teamer, and McWilliams barely plays anywhere.



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