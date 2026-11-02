The Eagles' offense hasn't been this bad in nearly 30 years

The Eagles didn't score beyond the first quarter in Sunday night's loss to Washington, and their lone touchdown was punched in on a gimmick run play to Saquon Barkley, who wasn't in any shape to have any greater impact otherwise.

And that was it.

The Eagles got trampled over, 27-10, by a bad Commanders team for their sixth straight loss, with the offense having nowhere close to the talent level or the scheme to keep up.

It just keeps getting worse.

Since their spiral began with Week 3's blowout to Chicago, the Eagles have been getting collectively outscored, 160-89 (a 71-point differential), and drastically outgained in total yardage, 2,352-1,463 (an 889-yard difference).

They've gone above 300 total yards of offense just once in the past six losses, but it was last week against a rival Cowboys team (321 yards) that had them well outgunned anyway. They've only scored 20 or more points twice, too – back in Week 4 against the Rams, when they still had Jalen Hurts, and then last week against Dallas, when they didn't, but as the season was already in progress of getting punted on anyway.

And obviously, Hurts isn't coming back to save them now after a progression of blood clots into his lungs shut down his season.

Lane Johnson isn't either after he made the call to retire several weeks ago.

Who knows with DeVonta Smith at this point. And as for Barkley, as admirable as it's been for him to try and keep playing through back and hamstring injuries amid an only more obviously lost season, he can only do so much now because of them – and frankly because of what's ahead of him.

Because all that's left now is Tanner McKee, the longtime developmental backup quarterback who has been caving under constant pressure now that he is playing, from a mix of his blockers getting regularly turnstiled with a whole lot of play calls that were doomed to fail anyway.

All that's left is that patchwork and underdeveloped offensive line, with Jordan Mailata looking at wit's end for how to guide them after every passing week, along with a Landon Dickerson who can't keep up anymore and seems to be bitterly aware of it.

And all that's left is rookie receiver Makai Lemon as maybe their best, and healthiest, pass-catching option, who has had his better efforts as a pro these past couple of weeks, but nothing that says he should be the focal point of an NFL offense.

Outside of that, what really is there? A bunch of practice squad guys and a project of a tight end who probably shouldn't have been a second-round draft pick?

This team was running over the dynasty Chiefs in the Super Bowl not even a full two years ago, with an all-time dominant offensive line, a generational rushing year from Barkley, and Hurts under center with more than enough air threats, and an unreal clutch factor, to burn opponents everywhere else the second they opted to sell out to stop the run.

And think back to what the outlook for that team really was as they were riding the victory floats down Broad Street in front of millions – not with the revisionist history to easily look back with now: that O-line wasn't going anywhere, and Johnson was openly saying that he figured to have a few more good years left, Hurts was back on the field and running footwork drills about a week later, Barkley was actively trying to navigate avoiding a "drop-off" year, and Smith and A.J. Brown were still viewed as one of the best receiving duos in football.

The window looked to be open for this era of the Eagles to compete for Super Bowls, plural, with an offense that figured to stay somewhat intact and stable for a little while longer.

But now, some 20 months later, this offense is wholly unrecognizable and entirely non-threatening, even to the NFL's other worst teams. The window is shut, and by the time the Eagles can be competitive again, their offense very well could be an entirely different group, with a different coach, probably a different offensive coordinator, too, maybe a different leading running back, and possibly even a starting quarterback.

Bill Streicher/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Nick Sirianni is out of answers, and is probably running out of time.

Because right now, the Eagles are one of the flat-out worst offenses in the NFL, with Nick Sirianni now at a visibly dejected loss to offer any fixes.

For the season, they're the outright worst in average yards per game, with a 265.3 mark after eight games that ranks a dead last 32nd, even below awful teams like the Titans, Dolphins, and winless Chargers.

And their points-per-game average of 17.1 ranks 30th in the league, just above those aforementioned Dolphins (16.7) and Chargers (14.1), who are both directionless and miserable company to be among.

It's gotten real bad. Actually, the worst it's been in almost 30 years. Because the last time an Eagles offense was this ineffective, this punchless, was all the way back in 1998, when those 3-13 Ray Rhodes-led Birds carried the 30th-ranked offense in the league in both yards and points – which, reminder, were also the league's worst at the time, because the Texans didn't exist yet and the Browns were in their bizarre spell where they didn't either.

That bottoming out, though, ushered in the dawn of the Andy Reid and Donovan McNabb era right after.

The thing is, there was no sustained success or Super Bowls back then. It was easy to move on.

Now, general manager Howie Roseman is in a spot where he has to decide whether there's anyone still worth keeping or if it's time for a complete reset of the offense.

But the past six weeks haven't made a good argument for the former – for what's left of it, that is – and Sunday night against Washington definitely didn't help.

All it did was sink the Eagles further to the bottom.

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