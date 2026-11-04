Five Eagles head coach candidates, if Nick Sirianni is fired

Following their Super Bowl season in 2024, the Philadelphia Eagles had a disappointing title defense season in 2025 followed by what is shaping up to be one of the worst seasons in team history in 2026.

A week ago, we analyzed Nick Sirianni's job security as the Eagles' head coach. If the Eagles do move on from Sirianni, my strong inclination is that the Eagles will seek out an offensive-minded coach, since there is far more work to be done on that side of the ball, plus the possibility that Vic Fangio could be back in 2027.

With that in mind, here are five head coaching candidates the team could seek to interview at an appropriate time. To note, just because they are listed below, they are not necessarily endorsements. This is merely a preliminary list of coaches widely expected to be given strong consideration for head coaching openings, who also make some level of sense for what the Eagles typically target. We'll list them in alphabetical order.

Declan Doyle (30), Ravens offensive coordinator

Résumé:

• New Orleans Saints (2019–2022): Offensive assistant

• Denver Broncos (2023–2024): Tight ends coach

• Chicago Bears (2025): Offensive coordinator

• Baltimore Ravens (2026–present): Offensive coordinator

Ravens 2026 offensive DVOA rank: 18

Doyle was the youngest offensive coordinator in the NFL at 28 when the Bears hired him in 2025. In one season in Chicago under Ben Johnson, Doyle didn't call plays, but he helped Chicago's offense make a big leap forward under then second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. He was hired by the Ravens this offseason to be their offensive coordinator, and to call plays alongside head coach Jesse Minter, who has a defensive background.

The Ravens once had a 4-1 record and the offense was humming at times, but their season has gone sideways after multiple injuries have kept Lamar Jackson out of the lineup. The Ravens' offense has been potent in the first halves of games, not so much in the second halves. Via Warren Sharp:

In addition to working under a great coach in Ben Johnson, Doyle also worked under Sean Payton for six seasons in New Orleans and Denver. If the Eagles decide to move away from their fascination for a Shanahan-style offense, Doyle could be in play. But at just 30 years of age, he would be a big gamble, especially in one of the toughest cities in the league.

Kliff Kingsbury (47), Rams assistant head coach

Résumé:

• Houston (2008–2009): Offensive quality control coach

• Houston (2010–2011): Co-offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Texas A&M (2012): Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach

• Texas Tech (2013–2018): Head coach

• Arizona Cardinals (2019–2022): Head coach

• USC (2023-present): Senior Offensive Analyst

• Washington Commanders (2024–2025): Offensive coordinator

• Los Angeles Rams (2026–present): Assistant head coach

Rams 2026 offensive DVOA rank: 6

Kingsbury played quarterback in the NFL for five different teams, and he spent some time in NFL Europe and the CFL. He became known for running the "Air Raid" offense, which is a spread, up-tempo, mainly shotgun approach. Its effectiveness is contingent on how well the players can master and execute a limited playbook.

He is best known for his four-year head coaching tenure in Arizona, a span during which Kingsbury led the Cardinals to a 28-37-1 record. The following is a snapshot of the Cardinals' offensive rankings during Kingsbury's reign:

Team DVOA Points Yards Giveaways 2019 Cardinals 13 16 21 9 2020 Cardinals 17 13 6 17 2021 Cardinals 14 11 8 4 2022 Cardinals 27 21 22 27



The Cardinals' best season under Kingsbury was in 2021, when they jumped out to a 10-2 record, before losing four of their last five games followed by a blowout loss in the wildcard round of the playoffs.

He also had success in Washington as an offensive coordinator working with Jayden Daniels, who was a rookie phenom under Kingsbury's tutelage.

Currently, Kingsbury is serving as the assistant head coach under Sean McVay in Los Angeles.

The Eagles interviewed Kingsbury for their open offensive coordinator position prior to the 2024 season, and they were reportedly close working out a deal.

Klay Kubiak (38), 49ers offensive coordinator

Résumé:

• Strake Jesuit College Prep (2013–2020): Offensive coordinator (2013–2015, 2017), Head coach (2018–2020)

• San Francisco 49ers (2021–present): Defensive quality control coach (2021), Assistant quarterbacks coach (2022–2023), Offensive passing game specialist (2024), Offensive coordinator (2025–present)

49ers 2026 offensive DVOA rank: 1

If the Eagles are hellbent on running a Shanahan offense, then Kubiak — Kyle Shanahan's offensive coordinator in San Francisco — would be an obvious candidate.

Kubiak is the son of former Texans and Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, and the brother of current Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak.

He was a backup quarterback at Colorado State, and a high school coach for eight years before jumping to the pros in 2021. Obviously, in San Francisco, Shanahan is calling the plays. Kubiak's coaching career kind of mirrors Doug Pederson's before he was hired by the Eagles, in that Pederson was a high school coach for a while before jumping to the pros and working under a high profile head coach in a non-play calling coordinator role.

Nate Scheelhaase (35), Rams offensive coordinator

Résumé:

• Illinois (2015–2017): Football operations (2015), Running backs coach (2015), Offensive assistant (2016–2017)

• Iowa State (2018–2023): Running backs coach (2018), Wide receivers coach (2019–2020), Running game coordinator, running backs coach & wide receivers coach (2021–2022). Offensive coordinator & quarterbacks coach (2023)

• Los Angeles Rams (2024–present): Offensive assistant & passing game specialist (2024), Pass game coordinator (2025), Offensive coordinator (2026–present)

Rams 2026 offensive DVOA rank: 6

The Eagles interviewed Scheelhaase for their open offensive coordinator job in 2023 before promoting Brian Johnson to the role. At the time, Scheelhaase hadn't yet cut his teeth in the NFL. He had only worked in college at Illinois and Iowa State.

He landed in Los Angeles, working for Sean McVay as the Rams' passing game specialist in 2024, their passing game coordinator in 2025, and their offensive coordinator in 2026. In other words, the Eagles identified him as a potential rising coach years ago, and all he has done since is land a good NFL entry job with a winning team, and get promoted twice while there.

Again, the downside is that McVay calls plays in L.A., not Scheelhaase, so he is unproven in that respect even as a coordinator, much less as a head coach.

Grant Udinski (30), Jaguars offensive coordinator

Résumé:

• Carolina Panthers (2020–2021): Coaching assistant

• Minnesota Vikings (2022-2024): Assistant to the head coach & special projects (2022), Assistant quarterbacks coach (2023), Assistant offensive coordinator & assistant quarterbacks coach (2024) • Jacksonville Jaguars (2025–present): Offensive coordinator Jaguars 2026 offensive DVOA rank: 5 Like Doyle above, Udinski is just 30 years old, but he has been a fast riser in the pros. He has worked under successful head coaches in Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota and Liam Coen in Jacksonville. Udinski got some bites last year as a head coach candidate and even made it to Round 2 of interviews with the Browns. Like Kubiak and Scheelhaase above, he is not the full-time play caller in his current position, as Liam Coen calls plays for the Jags. The Jags made a leap in 2025 and are widely considered Super Bowl contenders in 2026, despite a roster on offense that is not loaded with star players.

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