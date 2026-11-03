Eagles-Giants Week 9 odds preview: It can get worse for Philly's run defense

The Eagles are in freefall after six straight increasingly listless losses.

The Giants are leading the NFC East with some toughness and flair, but largely because the rest of the division just can't get out of its own way.

Heading into Week 9, that isn't expected to change.

The Giants will visit Philly and Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday, and are coming in as 3.5-point favorites over a crumbling Birds team, per most sportsbooks.

Here's a look at several...

Sportsbook Spread Money Line Total O/U DraftKings NYG -3.5 NYG -170

PHI +142 39.5 FanDuel NYG -3 NYG -178

PHI +150 39.5 BetRivers NYG -3.5 NYG -165

PHI +135 40 BetMGM NYG -3.5 NYG -185

PHI +150 40 Caesars NYG -3.5 NYG -179

PHI +150 40

*Lines as of Tue., Nov. 3

The Eagles haven't been a betting favorite in weeks, and at the rate they're going, they might not be for the rest of the season.

Injuries have piled up to an absurd degree, but it isn't just that. They've been continually getting outcoached and outhustled, with maybe the worst showing of it yet coming this past Sunday night, when an also bad Washington Commanders team tagged them for 27 unanswered points.

The Eagles never scored beyond the first quarter. Washington, which doesn't have anything close to a fearsome ground game, still gashed the Eagles' defensive front for 5.2 yards per carry anyway, and Jayden Daniels never got touched by the Philadelphia pass rush until deep into the second half.

By then, it didn't really matter anyway. There was nothing else for the Eagles to punch back with.

Afterward, head coach Nick Sirianni couldn't keep up the mask that his team could still fix this, and around the locker room, the touchy word of "quit" did go floating around – mainly from Moro Ojomo saying that they can't.

But it's always a bad spot once a team is there and thinking like that.

And the Giants are in a spot to make it even worse.

New York isn't a sudden juggernaut by any means, but the Giants will be rested off their bye week, and coming off a win over the Houston Texans where leading running back Cam Skattebo bulldozed them for 124 yards and a touchdown, while new quarterback J.J. McCarthy completed 20-of-28 passes for 252 yards.

The Eagles' defense has gotten crushed by two bad running teams for the past two weeks in Dallas and Washington, so already, Skattebo is a key matchup advantage for the Giants.

McCarthy and star receiver Malik Nabers might even be, too, because the Eagles' pass rush couldn't get to Dak Prescott two weeks ago, and could barely get to Daniels last week.

Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis have been invisible in the trenches, Jalyx Hunt can't get around the edge, and Jonathan Greenard went from injured to an undisciplined and easily knocked away bust once he could get on the field.

If Skattebo gets lanes, and McCarthy gets time, the Eagles are just going to get lit up again.

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