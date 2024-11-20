More Health:

November 20, 2024

Earbuds can damage kids' hearing if they listen too loud for too long

To protect the ears, audiologists suggest using the 80/90 rule: Listen at no higher than 80% of the maximum volume for 90 minutes at a time.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Hearing Loss
Earbuds hearing loss Kai Pro/Pexels

Nearly 1 in 8 children and adolescents experience hearing loss by to blasting music through earbuds for hours, audiologists warn. Subtle signs of hearing loss may include sensitivity to loud sounds and increased fatigue during school.

Too loud, too long — that's a formula for hearing loss when listening with earbuds, health experts say.

Nearly 1 in 8 children and adolescents ages 6 to 19 experience some degree of hearing loss from blasting loud music through earbuds over the course of the day, according to the Cleveland Clinic. A recent review of 33 studies published in BMJ Global Health found that more than 1 billion children around the world are at risk of hearing loss from exposure to unsafe levels of sound on listening devices and at concerts and other venues. This type of hearing loss, known as noise-induced hearing loss, usually cannot be medically or surgically reversed, according to the Mayo Clinic.

MORE: Why is it so easy to regain weight after losing it? New research sheds light on the 'yo-yo effect'

Hearing loss occurs when the fibers in the inner ear that respond to sound suffer damage. This can impact communication, language and social skills in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

"These sensory cells can actually be injured by exposure to loud music or loud noise for too long," Cleveland Clinic audiologist Valerie Pavlovich Ruff said on a podcast by the health system earlier this year.

"Even a mild hearing loss due to excessive noise could lead to developmental delays in speech and language," Dr. James E. Foy, a pediatrician from Vallejo, California, told the American Osteopathic Association. "... I stress to my patients and their parents that if you can't hear anything going on around you when listening to headphones, the decibel level is too high."

Sounds above 85 decibels — equivalent to the noise of a vacuum cleaner, food processor or leaf blower — for more than two hours can be dangerous. Most earbuds, including AirPods, can crank up to 105 to 110 decibels – a level that can be damaging in as little as 5 minutes, according to Harvard Health.

In 2019, the University of Michigan began a study in conjunction with Apple to understand people's listening habits through data from their phones and Apple watches. As of 2023, it had found that 1 in 3 Americans are exposed to excessive noise levels.

Frank C. Wartinger, an audiologist who previously worked at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia warned in 2018 that hearing damage from noise can be an "invisible ailment" in children. They may not say things like, "I can't hear very well." 

CHOP warns that children may instead show some of the following symptoms:

• Increased fatigue during a busy school day or in noisy settings: Listening requires effort, so if you aren’t hearing well, you’re expending more energy to listen. At the end of the day, your listening energy may be spent.

• Distracted behavior that may resemble attention problems: When background sounds are present, children who have hearing loss may be readily distracted and have trouble paying attention. Sometimes this can happen in seemingly quiet settings as well.

• Muffled hearing or “ringing in the ears” — explained a bit differently: Children often describe a ringing in their ears (tinnitus) as it relates to a sound in their imagination. For example, they may say they hear bees, train whistles, or the wind blowing. Younger children who do not realize other people aren’t hearing the same thing may not report anything at all.

• Avoidance or sensitivity to loud sounds and settings: Your child may be especially irritable or upset when in a loud setting, like a sporting event, a noisy restaurant, or a crowded birthday party.

• Vague reports of pain or annoyance with ears or head

Earbuds pose a greater risk of hearing damage than other forms of headphones, because they deliver the sound directly into the ear canal with nothing in between to offer protection, according to the Health Hearing Foundation. The foundation recommends choosing over-the-ear headphones as a safer option than earbuds.

Other tips for reducing the risk of hearing loss from earbuds:

• Be mindful of the volume and the length of time you have been listening with earbuds.

• Use the 80/90 rule: Listen at 80% of the maximum volume for no longer than 90 minutes. Listen at louder volumes for even shorter amounts of time.

• If you can't hear what someone an arm's length away is saying, turn down the volume.

The Hearing Loss Association of America characterizes varying levels of hearing loss:

Mild: Hearing loss of 26 to 40 decibels. People may struggle to hear sounds like whispers and the hum of a refrigerator. 

Moderate: Hearing loss of 41 to 60 decibels. People may have a hard time hearing the TV, phone calls and group conversations.

Severe: Hearing loss of 61 to 80 decibels. People may not hear conversations in quiet environments, traffic sounds or a vacuum cleaner running. 

Profound/Deaf: Hearing loss of more than 81 decibels. At this level, people can't hear a passing motorcycle, running lawnmower or someone shouting.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Hearing Loss Philadelphia Music Loud Music Earbuds

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Older man sitting on a sofa on laptop

Does Medicare cover mental health therapy?
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 2

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Business

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy but says service will continue

spirit airlines bankruptcy

Sixers

How Tyrese Maxey could be setting up for a return to the Sixers soon

Tyrese-Maxey-Sidelined-Sixers-Cavs-11.13.24-NBA.jpg

Recreation

Morey's Piers is upgrading the Great White wooden roller coaster

Morey's Piers coaster

Phillies

MLB rumors: Are the Phillies a 'mystery team' for Juan Soto?

Juan-Soto-Phillies-rumors-free-agency_111924_USAT

Shopping

Find homemade gifts at more than 20 holiday markets in the Philly area

Holiday Market Guide Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved