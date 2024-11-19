More Health:

November 19, 2024

Why is it so easy to regain weight after losing it? New research sheds light on the 'yo-yo effect'

Fat cells retain a 'memory' of being overweight even after pounds are shed, allowing them to quickly revert to their former state.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Weight Gain
Yo-Yo Effect Dieting Anna Tarazevich/Pexels

Changes in the nucleus of fat cells caused by obesity may explain the yo-yo effect – when people rapidly lose weight through dieting but quickly gain it back.

Many people who diet and lose a significant amount of weight know the devastation of gaining most – or all of it – back within a short amount of time. This phenomenon is often referred to as the "yo-yo effect," or "yo-yo dieting."

Millions of Americans try to lose weight every year. And yet, more than 40% of U.S. adults 20 and older have obesity, a chronic condition linked to serious health risks, including cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.

MORE: Weight loss plans are less effective for many Black women − because existing ones often don't meet their unique needs

Even the advent of popular weight loss drugs hasn't diminished the yo-yo effect. One year after stopping semaglutide injections, people regained two-thirds of the weight they had lost, according to a 2022 study. Similarly, research from 2023 found that people who withdrew from tirzepatide regained a substantial amount of weight. Semaglutide is the drug in Ozempic and Wegovy; tirzepatide is the drug in Zepbound and Mounjaro. 

Yo-yoing occurs partly because when people typically lose some muscle when they rapidly lose a significant amount of weight. Extreme dieting also can slow the metabolism. But a study published Monday in Nature has revealed a possible molecular cause of the yo-yo effect: cells retain a "memory" of obesity after weight is lost, making it more likely for people to put weight back on.

By analyzing fat cells in mice who lost weight and then regained it when they were exposed to a high-fat diet, researchers from ETH Zurich in Switzerland found that there were changes in the nucleus of the cells.

"The fat cells remember the overweight state and can return to this state more easily," said Ferdinand von Meyenn, a professor of nutrition and metabolic epigenetics who led the study.​​ "... It's precisely because of this memory effect that it's so important to avoid being overweight in the first place."

The researchers also analyzed fat tissue biopsies from formerly overweight people who had had gastric bypass or other forms of weight-loss surgery, finding outcomes consistent with those with the mouse experiments.

The next step is to look at whether weight loss drugs, exercise and other factors affect how cells store memories of fat, the researchers said.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Weight Gain Philadelphia Dieting Research Exercise Studies Fat Obesity

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Doctor and patient sitting and talking at medical examination at hospital office, close-up

Aging and bladder health: common issues and prevention tips
Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 3

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings

Just In

Must Read

Business

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy but says service will continue

spirit airlines bankruptcy

Sixers

How Tyrese Maxey could be setting up for a return to the Sixers soon

Tyrese-Maxey-Sidelined-Sixers-Cavs-11.13.24-NBA.jpg

Recreation

Morey's Piers is upgrading the Great White wooden roller coaster

Morey's Piers coaster

Phillies

MLB rumors: Are the Phillies a 'mystery team' for Juan Soto?

Juan-Soto-Phillies-rumors-free-agency_111924_USAT

Shopping

Find homemade gifts at more than 20 holiday markets in the Philly area

Holiday Market Guide Philly

Eagles

The Eagles' six-game win streak to the top of the NFC East by the numbers

Saquon-Barkley-TD-Celebration-Eagles-Commanders-Week-11-NFL-2024.jpg

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved