December 17, 2018

East Rutherford police still searching for nearly $300K in cash that fell out of armored truck

So far, five people returned more than $11,000 to police, addition to the $205K recovered at the scene

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Police in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are still searching for flyaway cash that had fell out of an armored truck last week. 

According to the East Rutherford Police Department on Twitter, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday police received calls that an armored truck was spilling cash onto the westbound lanes of Route 3.

NJ.com reported the money came from a Brink's truck whose doors had opened up, and according to the New York Times the vehicle's doors had malfunctioned. Police said motorists got out of their vehicles to collect the money, causing multiple crashes on the road.

Two white money bags fell out of the van, one containing $140,000 and the other $370,000. From the roadway, Brink's employees amazingly retrieved $205,375 with the help of motorists.

According to police, as of Dec. 14, five individuals had returned a total of $11,090 to the station, with $293,535 still outstanding. There was no update on the returned money as of Monday morning. 

Videos on social media of the incident showed money whipping in the wind and cars in a standstill on the highway. 

Anyone with pictures, video, or any of that cash should call East Rutherford Police at (201) 438-0165.

