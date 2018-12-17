East Rutherford police still searching for nearly $300K in cash that fell out of armored truck

Police in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are still searching for flyaway cash that had fell out of an armored truck last week.

According to the East Rutherford Police Department on Twitter, at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Thursday police received calls that an armored truck was spilling cash onto the westbound lanes of Route 3.

NJ.com reported the money came from a Brink's truck whose doors had opened up, and according to the New York Times the vehicle's doors had malfunctioned. Police said motorists got out of their vehicles to collect the money, causing multiple crashes on the road.

Two white money bags fell out of the van, one containing $140,000 and the other $370,000. From the roadway, Brink's employees amazingly retrieved $205,375 with the help of motorists.

According to police, as of Dec. 14, five individuals had returned a total of $11,090 to the station, with $293,535 still outstanding. There was no update on the returned money as of Monday morning.

Videos on social media of the incident showed money whipping in the wind and cars in a standstill on the highway.

Anyone with pictures, video, or any of that cash should call East Rutherford Police at (201) 438-0165.



