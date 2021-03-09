Eastern State Penitentiary reopening with expanded tour offerings

Eastern State Penitentiary is reopening Friday after a months-long closure prompted by the fall surge of coronavirus cases.

The historic Philadelphia prison will have new operating hours and expanded tour offerings. Visitors will be able to access Cellblock 11 and Eastern State's synagogue for the first time since the pandemic began.

Eastern State will be open Wednesdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors again will be able to explore the prison grounds via its signature audio tour, "The Voices of Eastern State," narrated by actor Steve Buscemi.