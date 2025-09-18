Italian marketplace Eataly to open at King of Prussia Mall on Oct. 2

Italian marketplace Eataly will open its long-awaited location at the King of Prussia Mall on Oct. 2, offering a mix of dining options and imported retail, the chain confirmed.

The 21,000-square-foot space on the lower level of mall's plaza will include indoor and outdoor dining at Eataly's La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant, which has a menu featuring Neapolitan-style pizza, burrata alla caprese, bucatini cacio e pepe and imported Italian wines.

Eataly also has several quick-service food options, including a Pizza alla Pala counter that will serve paninis and Roman-style pizza by the slice. The cafe Lavazza will offer espresso-based drinks and the pastry counter La Pasticceria will be stocked with croissants and other baked goods. For dessert, the Il Gelato counter will have a mix of gelato and sorbet options.

Eataly's marketplace has hundreds of made-in-Italy products from freshly baked breads and focaccia to extra virgin olive oils, sauces, ready-to-eat meals, produce, pasta and sweets. A fresh counter at the market will have pasta, premium meats, and cut-to-order salumi and formaggi. The wine store includes more than 450 Italian labels and a selection of Italian and local beers.

After opening day, Eataly plans to hold 10 days of tastings, demos and other activities at the new location.

“Our mission at Eataly is to showcase the Italian art of living through unparalleled experiences, transporting guests to Italy through our unique mix of retail and dining,” Tommaso Brusò, CEO of Eataly North America, said in a statement.



Eataly has 16 locations in North America and more than 60 worldwide. The restaurant and market at the King of Prussia Mall, announced in 2023, will be the company's first in Pennsylvania.

The opening will be the first of two major debuts this fall at the King of Prussia Mall. Netflix House, the streaming giant's new entertainment venue with themed installations, restaurant and theater, will open in the space of the mall's former Lord & Taylor store on Nov. 12.