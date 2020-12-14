El Camino selling cocktails with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots

December 14, 2020
El Camino in Northern Liberties is throwing its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser this December.
Through Christmas Eve, the restaurant will debut a different holiday cocktail daily with proceeds going to the program that distributes toys to children in need. Each cocktail is $10.
Below is the list of upcoming Christmas and holiday cocktails.
Sparkling Cranberry Old Fashioned – Few Bourbon, muddled fresh cranberry, orange and cranberry juice, sparkling wine
Swerving Slay Ride – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, cream
BAD Santa – Woodford Rye, honey, fresh lemon, ginger
The Grinch – El Jimador jalapeño margarita
White Christmas – Tito's Handmade Vodka and Borghetti Espresso Liqueur
Krampus – Serrano Infused Tito's Handmade Vodka, Apertivo Select, blood orange, molasses simple syrup, lemon
Home Alone – Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, hot chocolate
The ELF – Few Bourbon, maple syrup, orange wheel, orange juice, lemon juice
Frosty the Tiki Snowman – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Coco Lopez, pineapple
Feats of Strength – Dad’s Hat Rye, Bols Ginger Liqueur, honey, spices, lemon, hot water
The Hebrew Hammer – Corazone Silver, Manischewitz, sour
Cocktails are available for outdoor seating at the restaurant, as well as to go. The outdoor seating area is heated and decorated.
El Camino is located at 1040 N. 2nd St.
