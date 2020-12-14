El Camino selling cocktails with proceeds benefiting Toys for Tots

El Camino in Northern Liberties is throwing its annual Toys for Tots fundraiser this December.

Through Christmas Eve, the restaurant will debut a different holiday cocktail daily with proceeds going to the program that distributes toys to children in need. Each cocktail is $10.



Below is the list of upcoming Christmas and holiday cocktails.

Sparkling Cranberry Old Fashioned – Few Bourbon, muddled fresh cranberry, orange and cranberry juice, sparkling wine

Swerving Slay Ride – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Borghetti Espresso Liqueur, cream

BAD Santa – Woodford Rye, honey, fresh lemon, ginger

The Grinch – El Jimador jalapeño margarita

White Christmas – Tito's Handmade Vodka and Borghetti Espresso Liqueur

Krampus – Serrano Infused Tito's Handmade Vodka, Apertivo Select, blood orange, molasses simple syrup, lemon

Home Alone – Screwball Peanut Butter Whiskey, hot chocolate

The ELF – Few Bourbon, maple syrup, orange wheel, orange juice, lemon juice

Frosty the Tiki Snowman – Tito's Handmade Vodka, Coco Lopez, pineapple

Feats of Strength – Dad’s Hat Rye, Bols Ginger Liqueur, honey, spices, lemon, hot water

The Hebrew Hammer – Corazone Silver, Manischewitz, sour

Cocktails are available for outdoor seating at the restaurant, as well as to go. The outdoor seating area is heated and decorated.

El Camino is located at 1040 N. 2nd St.

