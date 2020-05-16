More Health:

May 16, 2020

Some elective surgeries, invasive procedures now allowed to resume as New Jersey hospitals empty

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Friday removing a temporary ban on certain procedures

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Hospitals Coronavirus
surgery resume new jersey GoogleMaps/StreetView

Rutgers University Hospital in Newark, NJ. With hospitalizations of coronavirus patients and demand for PPE leveling out or declining, hospitals will be allowed to take in more non-COVID patients starting May 26.

The performance of some elective surgeries and invasive procedures will soon resume in New Jersey hospitals following an executive order signed by Gov. Phil Murphy Friday.

Executive Order No. 145 repeals a temporary ban on such surgeries instituted by Murphy on March 27, executive order No. 109. The initial order meant to "preserve essential equipment and health care capacity" is no longer necessary, said Murphy.

Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli echoed Murphy's announcement on the allowance of such medical and dental activity to resume in the state.

"With the strain on hospital capacity and resources declining and a significant decrease in the number of patients presenting with coronavirus symptoms," said Persichilli, "We are allowing a phased-in reopening of elective surgeries beginning with urgent surgical procedures at hospitals."

Murphy applauded the combined work of New Jersey residents in being able to resume such activity, and said that it was a step in the state's reopening process.

"Our collective efforts to flatten the curve in New Jersey has alleviated the crisis burden on our health care systems and hospitals across the state," said Murphy in Friday's briefing. "Due to the incredible work and sacrifice of our residents, we are now positioned to take another vital step forward in New Jersey’s restart and recovery process."

Elective and invasive surgeries, both medical and dental, may resume beginning Tuesday, May 26 at 5 a.m. A binding guidance to the order on specifically which procedures may resume will be issued May 18, according to a release by the Governor's office.

The binding guidance will specify additional precautions to be taken in resuming such surgeries in order to control the spread of COVID-19. This will include prioritizing procedures, PPE requirements, visitor limitations, and more.

Murphy added that the resumption of procedures will be beneficial to the state's health care systems, and "allow them to begin to serve the many needs of their residents. 

New Jersey continues to rank second in the country for the total number of cases and deaths due to COVID-19. Despite this, recent reports show New Jersey health care networks losing millions due the pandemic, as elective procedures typically produce greater revenue than emergency ones such as those associated with the coronavirus.

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Hospitals Coronavirus New Jersey Surgeries COVID-19 Executive Orders

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: How many NFL quarterbacks would you take over Carson Wentz?
051420CarsonWentzRussellWilson

Business

Philly releases list of businesses benefitting from COVID-19 relief fund
COVID-19 Relief List

Illness

Philly surpasses 1,000 deaths from COVID-19 as city forms recovery office
Philly 1000 Deaths

Eagles

What they're saying: The NFL schedule has been screwing over the Eagles for a decade
112_11032019_EaglesvsBears_Carson_Wentz_KateFrese.jpg

The Simpsons

Thinking of binging The Simpsons? Try these 3 episodes first
Bart Simpson Sells His Soul

Entertainment

Sly Fox Brewing's annual goat races to become virtual event
Sly Fox Brewing goat races

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved