December 03, 2024

An eye infection left Elton John with vision loss; here's what causes them and how to prevent them

The 'Rocket Man' singer has not given specific details about his infection. There are many common forms that can become serious if left untreated.

By Courtenay Harris Bond
Elton John says he lost his vision from an eye infection he contracted over the summer. Eye infections are caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites. Many common ones, including pink eye, can be treated, and do not usually lead to blindness.

Elton John confirmed at a charity event this week that he has lost his eyesight.

"I haven't been able to come to many of the previews because, as you know, I've lost my eyesight, so it's hard for me to see it, but I love to hear it, and boy it sounded good tonight," the singer said at a gala performance Sunday of "The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical," which he scored.

MORE: Inflammatory bowel disease has become more common among American youth

In an Instagram post on Sept. 3, John said he had been dealing with a "severe eye infection" that had left him with "only limited vision in one eye."

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," John wrote. He added that he was "feeling positive about the progress" he had made in his healing, thanking his medical care team.

John also talked openly about his trouble with his eyesight on "Good Morning America" in November, saying "it's been four months now since I haven't been able to see."

"There's hope and encouragement that it will be OK, but I'm kind of stuck at the moment," John told co-anchor Robin Roberts. "I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don't know."

John, known for hits like "Rocket Man," "Bennie and the Jetts" and "Philadelphia Freedom," hasn't given specific details about the cause of his vision loss other than to say he contracted an infection in France over the summer.

The causes of eye infections – and how to prevent them

In the United States, about 1 million people every year seek treatment for eye infections, which can result from bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites invading the eye. Sleeping in contact lenses is the biggest culprit in most eye infections, the most common one being pink eye, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Pink eye, also called conjunctivitis, occurs when a virus or bacteria infects the membrane around the eyeball, resulting in pink or red eyes, crusting, discharge and itching among other symptoms. Viruses usually cause pink eye, although the infection also can be bacterial. Hand washing is the best way to prevent pink eye, which is highly contagious. When it's bacterial, antibiotics are used to treat pink eye, according to the Optometrists Network.

Blepharitis is another common eye infection that usually results from a blockage in oil glands near the base of the eyelids, which can become swollen, itchy and irritated. It isn't contagious and usually isn't serious. Most often, blepharitis is treated by cleaning the eyelids on a regular basis, although sometimes medicated eye drops are needed, according to the National Eye Institute.

A stye usually appears as a red bump somewhere along the eyelid and sometimes on the interior of the eyelid. Styes are bacterial and contagious, often requiring antibiotic drops, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Keratitis, an inflammation of the cornea, can be caused by eye injuries, as well as bacteria, fungi, viruses and parasites. It is characterized by eye pain, redness, blurred vision and other symptoms and can lead to serious complications, including blindness, if left untreated, according to the Mayo Clinic. About 25,000 people in the United States get keratitis a year, the Optometrists Network reports.

The best way to prevent eye infections is to follow directions on how long to wear and how to clean contact lenses. The Cleveland Clinic also recommends taking the following steps to help prevent eye infections:

• Wear protective eye gear when working or playing sports.
• Avoid allergens that bother the eyes and take allergy medicine to prevent irritation.
• Avoid people who may be ill.
• Practice good hand hygiene.
• Do not share items that touch the eye, such as towels or eye makeup.
• Throw out cosmetics if an infection occurs to avoid re-infection.

Seek immediate medical attention for eye injuries. Also consult a health care practitioner if there is eye pain, discomfort, discharge or vision problems, the Cleveland Clinic recommends.

Courtenay Harris Bond
