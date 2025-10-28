More Events:

October 28, 2025

‘ER at the MET’ to bring community together for free Halloween-night event

The Church of Christian Compassion will host an evening of music, reflection and outreach at The MET Philadelphia.

On Halloween night, The MET Philadelphia will host ER at the MET: Encounter Revival, a free community event featuring live music, speakers and moments of reflection focused on unity and renewal.

The evening is organized by the Church of Christian Compassion, which has worked for decades to support residents in Southwest Philadelphia through outreach, education and neighborhood partnerships. The Halloween-night event aims to bring people together for a positive and uplifting experience in the heart of the city.

Organizers say they are also exploring ways to support people experiencing homelessness near the venue as part of the evening’s outreach.

ER at the MET takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Registration is encouraged, but not required to attend.

ER at the MET: Encounter Revival

Friday, Oct. 31 from 7-9 p.m.
The MET
858 N. Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Registration encouraged, but not required

