Downingtown's Erica Deuso to become Pennsylvania's first openly transgender mayor

Democrat Erica Deuso easily won Downingtown's mayoral election Tuesday, and is set to become Pennsylvania's first openly transgender mayor.

Deuso, a former political organizer, received 64% of the vote to defeat Republican Richard Bryant, a former cybersecurity expert who received 35% of the vote. Vote totals are unofficial until certified by the state.

"Tonight, the numbers are clear," Deuso said in a statement to WHYY. "We won. Voters chose hope, decency, and a community where every neighbor matters. I am honored to be elected as Pennsylvania's first openly transgender mayor. I carry that responsibility with care and with purpose."

Deuso, a Vermont native and Drexel University graduate, has lived in Downingtown since 2007. She works for Johnson & Johnson in business management and serves on the Chester County Democratic Committee. She received an endorsement from outgoing Mayor Phil Dague and defeated Barry Cassidy in the May primary.

During her campaign, Deuso has called for public safety improvements, including health and wellness resources for police officers, adding sustainable infrastructure like permeable concrete to prevent flooding, new efforts to prevent domestic violence and traffic control measures.

Although she's making history with her win, Deuso said her identity wasn't a huge part of her campaign.

"I'm not running on being trans, that's not something I ever do or ever wanted to do. I wanted to make it about the neighbors," Deuso told the Inquirer during her campaign. "It's the other side making it about who I am, my identity."

Deuso was among several LGBTQ+ candidates achieve victories in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. Marshall Miller won a seat on Lancaster City Council, Ethan Byers won a spot on Columbia Borough Council and Christopher Belles was elected to Luzerne County Council. Another transgender mayoral candidate, Jasmine Preston, was defeated in Columbia Borough.

Since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has enacted several anti-transgender executive orders and policies. Among them: The Trump administration froze $175 million in federal funding for the University of Pennsylvania over its trans athletics policies, but restored it after Penn agreed to block transgender athletes from participating in women's sports and erase swimming records set by Lia Thomas. Trump also has proposed banning reimbursements for gender-affirming care through Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program for patients under 18 and 19, respectively.