Mikie Sherrill and Jack Ciattarelli face off in New Jersey governor's race

In Tuesday's high-stakes race for New Jersey governor, voters will decide between Democrat Mikie Sherrill and Republican Jack Ciattarelli in a contest that has centered on affordability, immigration and housing development.

Polls in New Jersey close at 8 p.m. All results in the chart below are unofficial until certified by election officials.

The race in New Jersey is one of several in the U.S. – along with Virginia's gubernatorial election and New York City's mayoral contest – that are viewed as potential tests of the Trump administration's popularity among voters ahead of next year's mid-term elections.

New Jersey Governor election results

Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, is a four-term congresswoman in New Jersey's 11th District. The Montclair naive's campaign has focused on strategies to contain the rising costs of utilities and housing. Sherrill has called for freezing electricity rates during her first year in office, expanding state assistance for first-time home buyers and working more closely with municipalities to redevelop underutilized properties for new homes.

Sherrill also has vowed to push back against the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics and defend the Constitution in the event that National Guard troops are deployed to cities in New Jersey. Her other campaign promises include investing in NJ Transit, increasing the transparency of health care costs and expanding child care services for parents.

CIattarelli, a businessman and former state assemblyman for New Jersey's 16th District, is making his third run for governor. The Trump-backed Republican narrowly lost to Gov. Phil Murphy in 2021 and has leaned on his ties to the president to court voters in this year's race.

Ciattarelli has campaigned on a 10-point affordability plan that has called for cutting and capping property taxes, reform the New Jersey's school funding formula and developing a new energy policy to create savings for ratepayers. Ciattarelli, who grew up in Raritan, also aims to concentrate new housing development in New Jersey's cities to put an end to "overdevelopment" in suburban communities.

On the campaign trail, Ciattarelli has backed federal policies targeting sanctuary cities that provide havens for undocumented immigrants and vowed to strengthen law enforcement in New Jersey.

New Jersey's gubernatorial race is projected to be the most expensive in the state's history and has been marked by contentious debates and negative campaign ads. Since 1961, neither political party has won three consecutive gubernatorial elections in New Jersey. Heading into the election, Sherrill held a 3.3% advantage over Ciattarelli in an average of polls tracked by Real Clear Politics.