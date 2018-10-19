Drop off your expired prescriptions at one of these 47 Montgomery County sites

Did you know there’s a proper way of getting rid of no longer needed and expired prescription pills? Newsflash, there is! And simply tossing them in the trash is not the proper way of going about, either.

If you’ve got some expired or unnecessary medications laying around, you can safely discard them on Saturday, October 27, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at one of any 47 safe drop-off sites throughout Montgomery County for 'Drug Take Back Day':

• Abington Township Police Department, 1166 Old York Rd., Abington



•Ambler Police Department, 131 Rosemary Ave., Ambler

• Bridgeport Borough Police Department, 65 W. 4th St., Bridgeport

• Cheltenham Township Police Department, 8230 Old York Road, Elkins Park

• Collegeville Police Department, 491 E. Main St., Collegeville

• Douglass Township Police Department at the Giant Food Store, 173 Holly Road, Gilbertsville

• East Norriton Township Police Department, 2501 Stanbridge St., East Norriton

• Franconia Township Police Department at Franconia Elementary School, 366 Harleysville Pike, Souderton

• Hatboro Police Department, 120 E. Montgomery Ave., Hatboro

• Hatfield Township Police Department at the Administration Building, 1950 School Road, Hatfield

• Horsham Township Police Department at the Giant Food Store, 314 Horsham Road, Horsham

• Jenkintown Borough Police Department, 700 Summit Ave., Jenkintown

• Lansdale Police Department, 35 Vine St., Lansdale

• Limerick Township Police Department, 646 W. Ridge Pike, Limerick

• Lower Gwynedd Township Police Department, 1130 N. Bethlehem Pike, Spring House

• Lower Merion Police Department, 71 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore

• Lower Moreland Township Police Department, 640 Red Lion Road, Huntingdon Valley

• Lower Pottsgrove Township Police Department at Sanatoga Fire Company, 2222 E. High St., Pottstown

• Lower Providence Police Department, 100 Parklane Dr., Eagleville

• Lower Salford Township Police Department, 379 Main St., Harleysville

• Marlborough Township Police Department, 6040 Upper Ridge Road, Green Lane

• Montgomery Township Police Department at Wegmans, 804 Bethlehem Pike, North Wales

• Narberth Police Department, 100 Conway Ave., Narberth

• New Hanover Township Police Department, 2943 N. Charlotte St., Gilbertsville

• Norristown Police Department, 235 E. Airy St., Norristown

• North Wales Borough Police Department, 300 School St., North Wales

• Plymouth Township Police Department, 700 Belvoir Road, Plymouth Meeting

• Pottstown Police Department, 100 E. High St., Pottstown

• Rockledge Police Department, 1 Park Ave., Rockledge

• Royersford Police Department, 300 Main St., Royersford

• Souderton Borough Police Department, 31 West Summit St., Souderton

• Springfield Township Police Department, 1510 Paper Mill Road, Wyndmoor

• Towamencin Township Police Department, 1090 Troxel Road, Lansdale

• Upper Dublin Township Police Department, 801 Loch Alsh Ave., Fort Washington

• Upper Gwynedd Township Police Department, 1 Parkside Place, West Point

• Upper Merion Township Police Department, 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia

• Upper Moreland Township Police Department, 117 Park Ave., Willow Grove

• Upper Moreland Township Police Department at Giant Food Store, 315 N. York Road

• Upper Perk Police Department, 88 W. 6th St., Pennsburg

• Upper Pottsgrove Police Department, 1420 Heather Place, Pottstown

• Upper Providence Police Department at Wegmans in Providence Town Shopping Center, 600 Commerce Drive

• West Conshohocken Police Department at the West Conshohocken Borough Hall, 112 Ford St., West Conshohocken

• West Norriton Township Police Department, 1630 W. Marshall St., Norristown

• West Pottsgrove Police Department at 980 Grosstown and at the Giant Food Store at 180 Upland Square Drive, both locations in Stowe

• Whitemarsh Police Department, 616 E. Germantown Pike, Lafayette Hill

• Whitpain Township Police Department, 960 Wentz Road, Blue Bell

Iif you can’t make it to one of these sites, however, the Food and Drug Administration suggests some at-home disposal methods, including flushing the prescriptions down the toilet or mixing them with an unpalatable substance — like cat litter — and containing it in a plastic bag before placing in the trash. All of these precautions are being taken to reduce the risk of misuse of prescription medicine.