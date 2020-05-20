Eytan Shander: If Eagles can't get Andre Dillard right, how can we trust them on Jalen Hurts?

Do what I say not what I do.

It seems to be the new norm at times with our professional football team, especially with this year’s draft. In the same offseason where the Eagles asked us to trust them with their Jalen Hurts pick, we see continued confusion about another “recent” draft pick, Andre Dillard.

Doug Pederson spoke Tuesday and had some strong words of confidence about the former first round pick. But once again, Jason Peters came up, and once again the Eagles refused to shut the door. If they bring Jason Peters back, the Eagles cannot continue to ask us to trust them in the draft. How can they, when they don’t even trust themselves?

It might not add up on the surface with what Pederson said.

"We have a ton of confidence — I have a ton of confidence — in Andre Dillard playing that left tackle spot," he told media members Tuesday. “This is why we drafted Andre Dillard. You look at his skill set and what he brings to our offense and what he brings to the Philadelphia Eagles it fits right in line with everything that coach Stout talks about, teaches, preaches about and what we are as an offense."

Ok! Suit him up and let’s go! Right?

Not so fast. Why are we again dealing with this weird dynamic of the team not officially saying goodbye to Jason Peters? It’s like some weird dating analogy. The Eagles courted Dillard while still dating Peters, once they broke up with Peters this off-season, the team told Dillard they really only love him. But Dillard keeps seeing texts come in late at night on the Eagles phone, knowing it’s still their ex-tackle. Even in the press conference there wasn’t enough from Doug to say NO to Jason.

Pederson hinted at Dillard stepping in and taking over – as Peters is still an unsigned FA – but that only came after heaping more praise on Peters. It’s one thing to mention this at the end of the season, or as Peters became a FA. But to keep going back to him, even in reference, seems like they simply can’t quit him. But they better find a way, for two huge reasons.

The first is rather obvious: If this Dillard kid can’t play or doesn’t have the time to get better, it’s a bust of a pick. He showed improvements last year, but even his own teammate (Jason Kelce) and his head coach admitted Dillard needs to be stronger this year. If that’s their biggest concern, so be it. But if it’s big enough to warrant bringing back Peters, then it’s a failure all around.

The second issue is trust. They are asking us to TRUST them on the Jalen Hurts pick, something that continues to need explanations and won’t really be settled until we see action on the field. But this all factors into the same cake, just a different ingredient. You simply cannot take a major risk in the draft, by taking Hurts where you did, and turn around and totally botch another risk you took a year earlier. By messing up the Dillard pick, the team has ruined credibility in asking us to trust them moving forward. Only when someone new is in the position to ask for our trust will that truly go away.

Speaking of going away, that’s what happens if you don’t sign Peters. This all goes away and we look at the product on the field this year. Sign Peters? Then don’t ask us to trust you or hear you out when you make another risky move in the draft. There’s a lot more riding on this than simply answering the question if Dillard can play. For Howie, Doug, and the rest of the draft personnel, it’s their credibility that’s on trial.

