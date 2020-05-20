Podcast: Previewing the Eagles' OTAs that aren't happening

In any normal year, Philadelphia Eagles OTAs would be kicking off right around now, and we'd get our first glimpses of the 2020 team as a whole. We'd be talking about camp battles, and other things to watch, like the rookie draft class, the free agent acquisitions, and players returning from injury.

There will be no OTAs in May this year, but Brandon Gowton and I went ahead and previewed them anyway.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader