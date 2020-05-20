More Sports:

May 20, 2020

Podcast: Previewing the Eagles' OTAs that aren't happening

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carroll - Eagles Training Camp Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

:(

In any normal year, Philadelphia Eagles OTAs would be kicking off right around now, and we'd get our first glimpses of the 2020 team as a whole. We'd be talking about camp battles, and other things to watch, like the rookie draft class, the free agent acquisitions, and players returning from injury.

There will be no OTAs in May this year, but Brandon Gowton and I went ahead and previewed them anyway.

MORE: Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard | It sounds like Sudfeld — not Hurts — will be Eagles backup QB to start season | What they're saying: 3 free agents who make sense for Eagles — and 1 who no longer does

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia BGN Radio

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles still talking to Jason Peters; also have 'a ton of confidence' in Andre Dillard
022920JasonPeters

Beaches

Gov. Wolf discourages Pennsylvania residents from visiting beaches on Memorial Day weekend
Jersey Shore beaches

Prevention

New injectable HIV drug may offer stronger protection than PrEP pills
New Injectable HIV Drug

Eagles

What they're saying: Three free agents who make sense for Eagles — and one who no longer does
Jadeveon-clowney_051820_usat

Television

Thinking of binging Bojack Horseman? Try these 3 episodes first
Bojack-Horseman_051920

Entertainment

Find unique virtual experiences with Atlas Obscura's Wonder From Home
Wonder From Home virtual experiences

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved