More News:

October 02, 2018

FAA investigating after state police helicopter buzzes Penn State tailgaters

By PhillyVoice staff
Investigations Police
10022018_PSU_tailgate_USAT Matthew O'Haren/USA TODAY Sports

Fans tailgate outside of Beaver Stadium prior to Saturday night's game with Ohio State in University Park.

The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into reports of low-flying police helicopter over a boisterous crowd of tailgaters outside Beaver Stadium before last weekend's Penn State-Ohio State game.

On Tuesday, the agency said it was following up on a complaint that the state police helicopter flew so low that it sent tents, chairs and other items flying from the downdraft, the Associated Press reported.

MORE NEWS: Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest

At least one person was arrested and a state trooper suffered a broken wrist during the whiteout game, Cpl. Adam Reed, spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Police, told PennLive.com.

The pilot was initially trying to fly low enough that fans could hear an order to disperse, and then increased altitude after seeing debris go flying, the news outlet reported.

Numerous videos of the helicopter swooping in over tailgating fans were posted on social media.

Content warning: The following video contains profanity and raw language:

Some people on the ground were clearly concerned that someone could have been injured, even killed, in the incident.

Onward State reported Tuesday that Penn State Police and Public Safety announced that helicopters will no longer be used to give orders to tailgate crowds.

The student-run website has compiled a bunch of videos from the ground here.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Investigations Police State College College Football Pennsylvania State University

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

It doesn't appear as though there will be changes in the Eagles' secondary
100218JimSchwartz

Gritty

Trump visits Philly, and Gritty becomes a symbol of the protest
10022018_Gritty_Flyers_Twitter

Hit And Run

How a Temple student's near-death experience inspired a bicycle helmet that looks like a baseball cap
Rachel Hall Temple graduation

Sixers

Markelle Fultz's three-point shot emerges in Sixers' win over Orlando Magic
100118-MarkelleFultz-USAToday

Travel

Southwest Airlines flash sale has low fares out of Philly
Carroll - Southwest Airlines

Business

It looks like MoviePass is up to something shady again
moviepass card facebook

Escapes

Limited - New Zealand Wine Region

$3599 & up -- New Zealand Wine Regions Holiday w/Flights
Limited - Jamaica Resort

$1139 & up -- Jamaica Weeklong Vacation With Flights

 *
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.