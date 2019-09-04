Facebook debuts new measure to halt spread of vaccine misinformation

New pop-up windows are linking users to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when they search for vaccine information on the Facebook and Instagram social media platforms.

The effort is aimed at preventing the spread of vaccine misinformation, according to CNN.com.

The first result for all U.S. Facebook and and Instagram users who search "vaccine" or related terms and hashtags will be a window noting the CDC has reliable, updated information regarding vaccines. The window also includes a link to the CDC's website.

