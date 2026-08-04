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August 04, 2026

More than 150 vendors coming to Fairmount flea market this September

The free outdoor market near Eastern State Penitentiary returns Sept. 12 with vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and home goods.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Shopping Flea Market
Fairmount Flea Market Sept. 2026 Provided Courtesy/Phila Flea Markets

Shoppers browsed vendor booths during a previous Fairmount Flea Market surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia.

Vintage shoppers will have another chance to hunt for unique finds when the Fairmount Flea Market returns to the area surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The free outdoor market runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and brings together more than 150 vendors selling vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and home goods. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

Shoppers can browse vintage clothing, hats, handbags and accessories, along with antique furniture, artwork, pottery, jewelry and home décor. Vendors also will offer vinyl records, comic books, toys, retro video games, glassware, porcelain, cookware and other collectible treasures.

The event takes place near 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue, surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary. Parking is available in a nearby lot at 2201 Fairmount Ave.

Fairmount Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 12 |  8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 13
22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue
2201 Fairmount Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Free admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Shopping Flea Market Vintage Fairmount

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