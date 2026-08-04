More than 150 vendors coming to Fairmount flea market this September

Vintage shoppers will have another chance to hunt for unique finds when the Fairmount Flea Market returns to the area surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The free outdoor market runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and brings together more than 150 vendors selling vintage clothing, antiques, collectibles and home goods. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 13.

Shoppers can browse vintage clothing, hats, handbags and accessories, along with antique furniture, artwork, pottery, jewelry and home décor. Vendors also will offer vinyl records, comic books, toys, retro video games, glassware, porcelain, cookware and other collectible treasures.

The event takes place near 22nd Street and Fairmount Avenue, surrounding Eastern State Penitentiary. Parking is available in a nearby lot at 2201 Fairmount Ave.

Fairmount Flea Market

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Rain date: Sunday, Sept. 13

22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue

2201 Fairmount Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Free admission

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