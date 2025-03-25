Fake nurse sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison for sexual assaults at Montgomery County urgent care clinics

A man who spied on and sexually assaulted women while posing as a nurse at two Montgomery County urgent care clinics was sentenced to 5 to 10 years in state prison Monday.

Ramon Garcia, 34, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty in December to charges that he made unwanted sexual advances on multiple women and secretly took photos and videos of others at Carbon Health Urgent Care clinics in Jenkintown and Dresher. Garcia was a medical assistant at both clinics, and prosecutors said he pretended to be a nurse to provide care he wasn't authorized to give.

In March 2024, two women reported to Abington Township Police that Garcia made unusual requests during their appointments at the Jenkintown clinic. One woman told police that Garcia introduced himself as a nurse and said she had been "randomly selected" to be observed while urinating into a cup for a pre-employment drug screening. The second woman said Garcia groped her twice in an exam room during an appointment. At the end of their visits, both women said Garcia gave them his personal phone number.

Following Garcia's arrest, investigators were contacted by 12 other women who said they had similar experiences with him at the Jenkintown and Dresher clinics between November 2023 and March 2024. Several women alleged Garcia took photos and videos of them in the exam rooms and bathrooms of the offices. The photos and videos later were found on Garcia's cellphone, prosecutors said.

Garcia pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated indecent assault, invasion of privacy, and related offenses. He will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, court records show.

Carbon Health Urgent Care said Garcia was fired after his arrest and the company undertook an internal investigation.