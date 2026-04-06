FAN EXPO Philadelphia takes over the Convention Center this May with celebrity guests and cosplay

FAN EXPO Philadelphia returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from May 29-31 with a packed weekend of celebrity appearances, panels, cosplay and fan-focused events.

The three-day convention brings together a wide mix of fandoms, including comics, anime, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy and horror. Programming ranges from large Q&A panels to smaller meetups and workshops.

Attendees can meet celebrity guests during Q&As, autograph sessions and photo ops. The lineup includes Orlando Bloom, David Tennant, Elijah Wood and Sean Astin, along with voice actors from anime and video games.

Comic fans can expect appearances from creators including Jim Lee, Frank Miller and Joe Quesada, plus panels, live drawing competitions and an Artist Alley with original artwork.

Cosplay is a major part of the weekend, with competitions, themed meetups and a red carpet-style showcase. There is also a gaming area with tournaments and free play, anime panels and trivia, and a large show floor filled with vendors selling comics, collectibles and merchandise.

A kids’ zone will offer family-friendly activities, and additional after-hours events, including a live art battle on May 30, will take place outside the main show floor.

Tickets vary by day and package, with advance pricing available through May 14. Three-day passes start at $89, while single-day tickets range from $40 to $55 depending on the day. Family passes ($85-$120) and youth tickets ($35-$45) are also available, and children ages 6-12 can attend for $12 for the full weekend. Premium packages, including VIP options, go up to $429. Additional fees apply for autographs, photo ops and select experiences.

May 29-31

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

Philadelphia, PA. 19107



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