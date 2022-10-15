More Sports:

October 15, 2022

FanDuel promo code activates bet $5, get $150 offer for any game this weekend

By Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor
FanDuel promo code activates bet $5, get $150 offer for any game this weekend

This FanDuel promo code activates a bet $5, get $150 instant bonus offer for any MLB, college football, NFL, or NHL game this weekend.

A weekend full of the MLB playoffs, college football, and the NFL can be even better for prospective bettors who click here to apply our FanDuel promo code. Doing so will unlock a $150 guaranteed bonus, as well as three months of NBA League Pass on FanDuel.

The NBA regular season tips off in a few days, but before that, bettors can turn a $5 wager into a $150 bonus win or lose when they sign up for the FanDuel promo code offer. Clicking on any of the links on this page will automatically apply our code, bringing with it a guaranteed bonus and three months of NBA League Pass.

FanDuel Sportsbook
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA
SIGNUP BONUS
BET $5, GET $150 BONUS!
+ 3 MONTHS NBA LEAGUE PASS

There is no shortage of games to choose from this weekend. Baseball fans have high-stakes MLB postseason matchups, while college football and NHL fans have regular season games throughout Saturday. On Sunday, the NFL Week 6 slate is loaded with huge games as well.

Click here to bet $5, get $150 instantly when you sign up for the FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel promo code brings guaranteed bonus to MLB, CFB, NFL, NHL games

The month of October is perhaps the best on the sports calendar. The MLB playoffs are well into the divisional round, while the college football and NFL seasons are already a third of the way through. The NHL dropped the puck on the regular season last week, and the NBA tips off in a few days.

FanDuel Sportsbook has opted to give bettors the freedom to choose any game in any sports league as part of their new user promo. A mere $5 bet on any game following a $10+ first deposit will earn any new player a $150 bonus. As if that weren't enough, FanDuel Sportsbook will also give bettors three months of NBA League Pass on the sportsbook.

How to sign up with our FanDuel promo code

Signing up with FanDuel Sportsbook is a breeze. Since our links automatically activate the offer, there is no need to manually enter a FanDuel promo code. Here's how to get in on the action today:

  1. Click here to sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook.
  2. Enter the information needed to set up an account.
  3. Choose from the list of deposit methods.
  4. Add at least $10 to your account.
  5. Navigate to the game of your choice.
  6. Wager $5 on any game or player market.

As soon as your bet processes, FanDuel will issue $150 in free bets to your account. You can use the free bets on various games in the app. You will also receive an email with a code to activate your three months of NBA League Pass on FanDuel.

Huge games

The MLB postseason will see a number of Game 3s and 4s go down on Saturday and Sunday, with the potential for Game 5 of the NLDS series on Sunday. Game 5 of either ALDS series would take place on Monday.

College football fans will be treated to a few battles featuring top-25 teams. #10 Penn State and #5 Michigan will kick off at noon. At 3:30, #8 Oklahoma State will be on the road taking on #13 TCU, #6 Tennessee will play host to #3 Alabama, and #18 Syracuse will host #15 NC State.

Bet $5, get $150 guaranteed when you apply our FanDuel promo cod by clicking here. Plus, you'll also get three months of NBA League Pass.

If you or a loved one has a gambling problem, call 1-800-Gambler.

PhillyVoice may earn an Affiliate Commission if you purchase something through recommended links in this article.

Russ Joy
PhillyVoice Contributor

