FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $125 guaranteed any CFB game

New players who sign up via the links on this page will receive a $125 guaranteed bonus win or lose. You won't need to manually enter a FanDuel promo code to activate this offer, as our links automatically apply the code.

Before a stacked college football Saturday kicks off, you can click here to activate the latest FanDuel promo code offer. This exclusive promo allows you to bet $5, get a $125 guaranteed bonus when you wager on any game.

The nation's Top-2 teams will be on the road, as #1 Georgia takes on Kentucky, while #2 Ohio State faces Maryland. In a clash of ranked teams, #16 UCLA will play host to #7 USC. You can bet on any of these games or another game of your choice and secure a $125 bonus today.

Click here to bet $5, get $125 guaranteed by activating the FanDuel promo code offer.

FanDuel promo code activates $125 bonus

College football fans will certainly find value in this FanDuel promo code offer, though it's important to point out that this offer is not limited to college football. If you want to bet $5 on the NFL, NBA, or NHL, you can do so and still get your $125 guaranteed bonus. Given that today is a college football Saturday, however, it makes the most sense to place a bet on one of today's games to maximize the impact of your bonus this weekend.

For example, if you want to wager $5 on #11 Penn State to take down Rutgers, you'll receive a $125 no matter which team wins. If Penn State were to win the game, you'd also pick up cash winnings and get back your $5 stake. That's a ton of value on a mere $5 bet.

How to apply the FanDuel promo code

Bettors interested in the bet $5, get $125 promo can get started today by registering for a FanDuel Sportsbook account. The process is simple and only takes a few minutes to complete. Once you do, you'll be one step closer to snagging a $125 bonus win or lose.

Click here to apply the FanDuel promo code. Input the necessary information to create an account. Pick a deposit method and add at least $10 to your account. Select any game taking place today. Wager $5+ on any game or player betting market.

Win or lose, you will receive $125 in free bets. You can split up the free bets for use on multiple college football, NFL, NBA, NHL, or World Cup games.

College football parlay bet & get

Once of the best in-app promos for college football on any legal online sports betting app is FanDuel's college football parlay bet & get. This promo gives any user who opts-in and places a qualifying wager $10 in free bets to use on game and player markets in any sport.

In order to qualify, players must opt-in and place a $20+ college football parlay wager. This must consist of four or more legs with final odds of +400 or greater. The wager can be on a parlay, same game parlay, or SGP+.

Secure a $125 bonus win or lose when you activate the FanDuel promo code offer by clicking here.

