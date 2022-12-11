FanDuel promo code: Eagles vs. Giants $1,000 no-sweat first bet

New FanDuel Sportsbook users will have the chance to bet on the Eagles or Giants to win, cover the spread, or any other market as part of this promo. You won't even need to enter a FanDuel promo code, as our links will do that automatically.

The Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants are nearing kickoff and you can click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and get a massive offer. Signing up today will earn you a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000 to use on any game or player market in the Eagles-Giants game.

Jalen Hurts will look to lead the Eagles to their twelfth win of the season as they enter MetLife Stadium to take on an NFC East rival. Daniel Jones and the Giants have had a successful season to this point, entering play at 7-4-1. You can bet on any game or player market in this game knowing that if your bet loses, you'll get a second chance with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code and get a $1,000 no-sweat first bet for Eagles-Giants.

FanDuel promo code activates $1k no-sweat bet for Eagles-Giants

FanDuel Sportsbook has made their no-sweat bet offer available again for NFL Week 14. This is easily one of the best new user promos in the business. Rather than limit players to a specific bet type, such as a moneyline wager, FanDuel is giving players full freedom to select any betting market.

That means you could bet $300 on the Eagles to win or $600 on the Eagles to cover the spread. You could opt to wager $900 on Jalen Hurts to score a touchdown or $150 on Josh Sweat to record a sack. No matter which market you choose, it will be backed by FanDuel Sportsbook up to $1,000. If your bet loses, you'll receive a site credit refund in free bets.

Register with our FanDuel promo code

If you're interested in this no-sweat first bet offer from FanDuel Sportsbook, you'll need to register for an account ahead of the Eagles-Giants game. Follow these steps to get in on the action with a fully-insured first bet:

Click here to apply our FanDuel promo code. Finish registering by providing the necessary information. Choose a deposit method and add money to use for your first bet. Navigate to the Eagles-Giants game. Wager up to $1,000 on any betting market.

You'll get back your initial stake and a cash profit if your bet settles as a win. If your first bet loses, you'll receive a site credit refund of up to $1,000 in free bets.

Eagles-Giants Prop Bets

FanDuel Sportsbook has a ton of player prop bets available to all new and existing players. This includes a bevy of game and player markets for the Eagles-Giants game. Here are some of our top picks for the game:

• Jalen Hurts to rush for 50+ yards (-132)

• Daniel Jones to throw for the most passing yards of the game (+146)

• DeVonta Smith to score a touchdown (+175)

• AJ Brown to score 2+ touchdowns (+550)

• James Bradberry to record an interception (+580)

• Jalen Hurts to score the first touchdown (+600)

Secure a no-sweat first bet of up to $1,000 when you click here to apply our FanDuel promo code.