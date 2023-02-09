FanDuel promo code PA: $3,000 no-sweat bet for Eagles-Chiefs showdown

Prospective bettors who are looking for the biggest offer in legal online sports betting can find it with FanDuel PA. That's because bettors who activate the FanDuel promo code PA offer via the links on this page will be able to wager up to $3,000 on any market, receiving bonus bets if the bet loses.

Super Bowl 57 is just a few days away and bettors in the Keystone State can use the latest FanDuel promo code PA offer to get a $3,000 no-sweat bet.

STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21+ and present in Ohio. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to win the second Super Bowl in franchise history. On the other side, former Eagles head coach Andy Reid will attempt to earn his second Super Bowl victory with Kansas City. You can bet on any market in this game knowing you'll get a second chance if the bet loses thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook PA.

This FanDuel promo code PA offer brings a $3,000 no-sweat first bet for Eagles-Chiefs.

FanDuel promo code PA offer brings $3,000 no-sweat bet for Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl 57

One of the most intriguing Super Bowl matchups in recent memory is closer than ever. Two of the NFL's finalists for the MVP award will lead their respective teams onto the field with a shot at earning the ultimate prize. Given how unpredictable these playoffs have been, a no-sweat bet offer is even more enticing than usual. Prospective bettors will have their choice of game and player props to bet on with this no-sweat bet of up to $3,000.

You could choose to wager $50 or $2,500 on the Eagles to win the Super Bowl. If they do, FanDuel will refund your initial wager and pay you a cash profit on the winning bet. However, if the Eagles were to lose, you would receive bonus bets that total your initial stake of up to $3,000.

How to sign up for this FanDuel promo code PA offer

Any bettors who are interested in registering for a $3,000 no-sweat bet from FanDuel PA Sportsbook will need to complete the following steps:

To register: Input your name, address, phone number and additional information. Select a deposit method and add money to your account. Wager up to $3,000 on any Super Bowl betting market.

You'll either earn a cash profit with a win or bonus bets to use on another game with a loss.

The Kick of Destiny promo

All FanDuel Sportsbook users can opt-into a heavily-promoted offer from FanDuel Sportsbook. Future Hall of Fame tight end Rob Gronkowski is set to kick the "Kick of Destiny" during halftime of Super Bowl LVII. If the kicks the Kick of Destiny, players who take advantage of this offer will get a return in bonus bets.

In order to take advantage of this offer, players must opt-into the Kick of Destiny promo. Then, players must wager $5 or more on any Super Bowl LVII betting market. This includes pre-live and futures markets. If Gronkowski kicks the Kick of Destiny, you'll earn a share of the $10,000,000 jackpot in bonus bets.

The FanDuel promo code PA offers a $3,000 no-sweat bet for Super Bowl LVII.